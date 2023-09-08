Cross your fingers because we're going to need a little luck if this alarming new trend to shun vaccines becomes even more pervasive in the years ahead.
A report earlier this week that 85% or fewer students are adequately vaccinated in nearly two dozen Dane County schools was alarming news. And Dane County is actually doing better than the statistics coming from the rest of the state.
Health officials have been pretty blunt in their assessment of the report. The increase in the number of unvaccinated students puts their schools at risk for outbreaks of diseases that we as a society have nearly eliminated, they insist.
They cite measles outbreaks in recent years and a case of polio last year in New York as warnings that our vaccination rates are no longer high enough.
As one who lived through the polio epidemic as a kid, allowing that crippling disease to once again raise its ugly head should be unthinkable. But stubborn ideology that maintains one should never be subjected to having a foreign substance injected in one's body has become a new rallying cry.
To some, the individual freedom to go without vaccinations supersedes the right of others to not get the disease, many of whom for health problems of their own can't get vaccines. Health officials say a vaccination rate of 90% is typically adequate to maintain the population's immunity.
According to a story in the State Journal, more parents are getting their kids exempted from vaccinations by filing "philosophical waivers," rather than claiming religious or medical reasons. Wisconsin is one of 15 states that allows that exemption.
Madison State Rep. Lisa Subeck and Beloit Rep. Mark Spreitzer are seeking sponsors for a bill that would eliminate the philosophical waiver. A similar measure failed to get by the GOP-led Legislature last session.
On New Year's Eve last year, I wrote a column lamenting the growing movement to refuse vaccinations for diseases that have been effectively stopped in their tracks — measles, mumps and polio.
Some 81 unvaccinated children in Columbus, Ohio, had come down with highly infectious measles during the previous year, I noted, and called attention to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll that found more than a third of parents with children under 18 — and 28% of all adults — believed that parents should be able to decide not to vaccinate their public school children for measles, mumps and rubella, even if remaining unvaccinated may create health risks for others.
"It's highly unlikely that selfish attitudes will change by the turn of the calendar," I wrote. "We will undoubtedly encounter more of the same in 2023, perhaps even worse."
Unfortunately, I was right.