In a recent column, the New York Times' Gail Collins remarked on the abortion hypocrisy that is permeating so many political campaigns this fall.
It's like a light came on when Kansas — after the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade — voted to protect abortion rights in one of the country's most conservative states.
Collins noted that GOP politicians like New Mexico's gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti, Pennsylvania Senate contender Mehmet Oz, New Hampshire Senate hopeful Don Bolduc and even Ohio's J.D. Vance have backed off their once rigid stances against abortion with no exceptions.
Now that the fallout of Justice Sam Alito's tortured decision has become deafening and the Kansas referendum's clear message has hit home, these candidates suddenly have rethought their rigid positions. They have all decided that they're now against abortions except in instances of rape, incest or the health of the mother.
Oh, and let's not forget our own Tim Michels, the Republican who wants to replace Tony Evers as Wisconsin's governor. He, too, quickly changed his unyielding stance on abortion, where back during the primaries he emphatically backed Wisconsin's 1849 law that makes it a felony for doctors to perform nearly all abortions
The fact-checking service PolitiFact reported that during his U.S. Senate race in 2004, when asked whether a woman who was raped and became pregnant should be forced to have the baby, Michels said, "To ask (a woman) to go through the birth is not unreasonable when you talk about killing the life of that baby."
Then, in June this year, he told an interviewer with WISN-TV that the 1849 law is an "exact mirror" of his position, and emphasized that he did not support rape or incest exceptions.
And then at a Sept. 6 Republican gathering here in Dane County, Michels said he’d been fielding calls from people who were suggesting he should support rape or incest exceptions, and he insisted that he would not soften his stance.
It was just a little more than two weeks later that he changed his tune during a conversation on WISN radio with right-wing talk show host Dan O’Donnell. He told O’Donnell he would sign legislation, if it was brought to his desk as governor, that would create an exception to the state’s ban for people who become pregnant after being raped or as a result of incest.
Many election observers viewed the Michels' statement as a stunning flip-flop
But don't get all that excited about the sudden "humanitarian" streak these Republican candidates have suddenly discovered. In her column, Collins pointed out that "as sympathetic as all rape victims are, the exemption rule would not have much impact.
"No one knows exactly what proportion of pregnancies are caused by rape and incest, but the number 'looks very, very small,'" she wrote, quoting Elizabeth Nash of the Guttmacher Institute.
"And what about, say, a young woman who’s already a teenage mother, working the night shift at a fast-food outlet, whose boyfriend’s condom failed?" she asked. "No suggestion for any special mercy there. You can’t help thinking the big difference is a desire to punish any woman who wanted to have sex."
Like a lot of us, the columnist believes that anti-abortion laws are really aimed at imposing one group’s religion on the country as a whole.
"It’s flat-out unconstitutional, no matter how Justice Samuel Alito feels," she added.
And all those flip-flops?
"It’s a meaningless rhetorical ploy intended to allow politicians to have it both ways."