Friends and family know I spend an inordinate amount of time in Chicago during the baseball season.
That's what happens when you become an emeritus and have the time to stay in the city whenever my favorite team is at home.
When I tell someone I spend a lot of time in Chicago's downtown during the summer, they invariably raise questions like: Are you safe? Aren't you worried about getting shot?
They're rational questions. We all read about the daily shootings that occur in big-city neighborhoods, the muggings and holdups, even in some of the fancy shopping districts. It seems that violence and mayhem are everywhere and there's no escaping it.
And, of course, the politicians don't help. During last month's Republican debate in Milwaukee, the candidates suggested that crime is rampant in big cities and the Democrats are to blame because they run those cities.
The assertions, especially from former Vice President Mike Pence, were slightly ironic since the debate was being held in the "Democrat-led" city of Milwaukee, which has had its own share of violence in recent years. But Pence has been equating violence with big cities since he ran with Donald Trump in 2016. Trump himself long complained about rotting cities governed by Democrats.
"You hear about certain places like Chicago and you hear about what's going on in Detroit and other, other cities, all Democrat run," Trump claimed while president. "Every one of them is Democrat-run. Twenty out of 20. The 20 worst, the 20 most dangerous are Democrat-run."
It now has morphed into a Republican talking point, a promising wedge issue for the 2024 election cycle. If Republicans were in charge, crime would plummet. They'd crack down on the criminals and get rid of "leftist" district attorneys who let the crooks back out on the street to strike again.
Chicago is the example the politicians always use. It's the nation's murder capital, they claim. Trump called it worse than Afghanistan. In a poll conducted by The New York Times a couple of years ago, 55% of the respondents insisted the city's crime was the worst in the nation.
It's bad, but it isn't the worst. It actually ranks seventh among the country's big cities. The murder rate in New York, another major city perceived to be among the worst, is actually below the nation's average. Back in 1990, more than 2,200 people were victims of homicide there. This past year that number had fallen to 300.
Those facts didn't prevent another GOP presidential contender, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, from proclaiming “the cities and these left-wing states allowing criminals to run wild on our streets, that doesn’t work,” citing New York in particular.
The Times' "morning newsletter" recently took a look at the "partisanship" of crime. Turns out, its study showed, crime is really nonpartisan and that cities and states run by Republicans actually do not have less crime.
Consider DeSantis’ Florida, the paper noted. Its homicide rate was roughly 50% higher than New York’s in 2021. Florida’s two most populous cities, Jacksonville and Miami, each had a homicide rate more than double New York City’s last year, even though both had Republican mayors.
The paper was quick to point out that this is not to say Republican leadership leads to more crime.
"You can find examples of blue states and cities doing worse than Florida, and of other red states and cities doing better," reporter German Lopez wrote. "Looking at all the data, it is hard to make much of any connection between political partisanship and crime. To put it another way, prominent Republicans are misrepresenting the country’s crime problem."
The report explored what really does drive crime rates.
Rural areas tend to have lower crime and murder rates. (But when murders surged and then fell across the U.S. starting in 2020, rural places experienced a similar pattern.) Poverty and race play a role, both of which, the story explained, are historically linked to violence in cities. Then there's access to guns. And the density of cities versus rural areas creates more intense human interaction. In other words, there's more crime in the cities because there are more people in the cities.
The four deadliest states are Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama and New Mexico. Two have Democratic governors, and two have Republican governors. Some red states look bad, and some look good. The same is true for blue states.
The report concludes: "Crime is a complicated issue, touching on personal disputes, the economy, social services and, really, almost every other aspect of society. Only a few factors are significant enough to make a big difference by themselves — and partisanship is not one of them."
I liked Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway's invite to the Republican presidential debaters: "Come visit cities run by Democrats."
"I would invite anybody who thinks we are a nation in decline to come to cities, to come to places like Madison, Wisconsin, where we have the lowest unemployment rate or damn near close to it in the country." she said.
Perhaps the mayor of Chicago ought to send some invitations, too. Those politicians might discover that the perception they've succeeded in fostering is far from reality.