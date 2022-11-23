Just how relevant Social Security is to the health and welfare of elderly Americans was demonstrated last month when the Social Security Administration announced an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment.
“People don’t appreciate what a terrific thing Social Security is, in so many ways,” Charles D. Ellis, an author and investment consultant who has studied Social Security for decades, told the New York Times. “The COLA is a reminder: When there is serious inflation, as we have right now, you can count on Social Security taking care of it for you.”
The cost-of-living adjustment will benefit 70 million Americans, including retirees and the disabled, who receive Social Security benefits. For someone receiving the average benefit of $1,754 a month, it will mean an increase of about $153 a month, or $1,831 a year.
For many people, as the Times' "strategies" columnist Jeff Sommer pointed out, these increases are absolutely critical.
Among older women who receive Social Security retiree or survivor benefits, 42% get at least half their income from Social Security while 37% of older men do. If you depend on those monthly checks, every extra cent matters, especially when the price of food has increased 11.2% this year.
Most jobs don’t afford this kind of protection, Sommers wrote, but Social Security is different. You don’t have to convince anyone that your income — now or in the future — ought to keep up with inflation.
To young people, Social Security often seems irrelevant. It's something esoteric and off in the future. And besides, some politicians delight in claiming that it won't be around when it's time to retire.
It’s true that unless Congress takes action, the Social Security trust funds are projected to run out of money around 2035. If that happened and Congress did absolutely nothing, the tax revenues coming regularly into the Social Security system would still pay about 80% of its promised benefits.
Author Ellis says that's why it's so important for Americans to understand how valuable Social Security is for so many people. Americans need to speak out and make their voices heard, he added.
Social Security has been short on funds before, and the trust funds can easily be built up again, he said, adding that "the more people understand about Social Security, the more likely it is that it will be preserved.”
And that's not just idle talk.
It was once assumed that Social Security, the jewel of Franklin D. Roosevelt's New Deal that lifted millions of elderly Americans out of poverty, was politically untouchable.
But the truth is that descendants of "small government" ideologues who fought tooth and nail against the program back in the 1930s have continued their backdoor assault on the program ever since.
The Republican Party has long viewed Social Security as a product of socialism, an ideology that they have never understood. Barry Goldwater, the 1964 GOP nominee for president, was the most open with his disdain.
He lumped social insurance programs like Social Security and Medicare into a phenomenon he called “Welfarism.” His 1960 book, "The Conscience of a Conservative," said these programs would give Democrats “unlimited political and economic power … as absolute … as any oriental despot” while turning each recipient “into a dependent animal creature.”
Many in today's GOP have become just as brazen in their attacks, most notably Wisconsin's own Sen. Ron Johnson, who believes that the pension program, along with Medicare, should be subject to normal budget "discretionary" appropriations and removed from their separate guaranteed funding.
Despite his disdain for Social Security — Johnson once characterized it as a "Ponzi scheme" — he was narrowly reelected earlier this month to serve another six years in the U.S. Senate. He openly supports another Social Security critic, the notorious Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, who has advocated sunsetting both the pension program and Medicare and leaving their futures to the whims of future Congresses.
Johnson has become an ardent ally of Scott and has joined a list of Senate Republicans who think the Florida senator ought to replace Mitch McConnell as the Senate's GOP leader.
Ironically, Scott represents a state that is bulging with retirees, and it should never be forgotten that the health care conglomerate he once headed bilked Medicare out of billions of dollars with false billings. He claimed to have not known what was going on, but was removed as CEO and walked away with a $300 million buyout.
Florida voters elected him governor, then U.S. senator, anyway, and he's become entrenched as a party leader and a buddy of Ron Johnson. Their views on what should be done with the future funding of the programs that Americans pay for with deductions from their paychecks are shared by a surprising number of today's congressional Republicans.
So as Charles Ellis warned, it's important that people understand what's at stake and elect governmental leaders who will protect what for 87 years has protected so many American citizens.