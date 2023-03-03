Even Brian Stelter, the journalist who wrote the book "Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News and the dangerous distortion of truth," was dumbfounded by the revelations in the Dominion Voting Systems libel case against the far right cable station.
"I never truly understood Fox News until now," he wrote last week in the Atlantic magazine, adding that the filings by Dominion's lawyers "reveal what the network's leaders really think of its viewers."
It was somewhere around Page 157 of Dominion's legal filing earlier this month that it clicked, he says.
"Inside Fox, the prime-time stars and senior executives raged against the network’s reporters not because they doubted that Biden had won, but because the truth was too disturbing to the audience that had made them rich," Stelter writes.
"Fox’s postelection strategy, the texts and emails suggest, was to stop rubbing Biden in its viewers’ faces. But in their effort to show their viewers 'respect,' they ultimately disrespected both their audience and the American experiment they claim to protect."
It wasn't just Stelter, who has spent years reporting on Fox and other media. A horde of people who make their living covering news had trouble believing the emails and memos that Dominion had compiled to prove their contention that Fox News had libeled the company with its false claims that its voting machines were rigged for Joe Biden.
What was especially revealing is that the network's stars — the likes of Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham — privately expressed disbelief about Trump's false claim that he had really won the election.
While the network was repeatedly broadcasting the lie that Trump had been cheated of victory, off the air it's stars, producers and executives were expressing contempt for those same conspiracies, calling them "mind-blowingly nuts," "totally off the rails" and "completely bs."
As NPR reported, "Ingraham called Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell 'a bit nuts.' Carlson, who famously demanded evidence from Powell on the air, privately used a vulgar epithet for women to describe her. A top network programming executive wrote privately that he did not believe the shows of Carlson, Hannity and Jeanine Pirro were credible sources of news.
"Even so, top executives strategized about how to make it up to their viewers — among Trump's strongest supporters — after Fox News' election night team correctly called the pivotal state of Arizona for Democratic nominee Joe Biden before other networks. A sense of desperation pervades the private notes from Fox's top stars, reflecting an obsession with collapsing ratings."
In his Atlantic piece, Stelter describes a conversation he had with a former Fox News producer while doing research on his book "Hoax." The producer worried that he was being transformed into one of the millions of Fox addicts across America.
“People don’t care if it’s right, they just want their side to win. That’s who this show is for,” he said. “It’s sad.”
"It may be sad," he went on. "But it is also enormously lucrative. Other sources at Fox told me to think of it not as a network per se, but as a profit machine. They feared doing anything that would disrupt the machine. 'I feel like Fox is being held hostage by its audience,' a veteran staffer told me, perhaps justifying his own participation by portraying himself as a victim."
The Dominion documents describe how the network, after it began reporting that Biden had legally won the election, was rapidly losing ratings. Trump himself was touting Newsmax and OAN as being more loyal. That's when the network decided to double down on the false election conspiracies, the court documents reveal.
And this is the outfit that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy saw fit last week to give exclusive access to 44,000 hours of tapes from the Jan. 6 insurrection. The lying Tucker Carlson is at work putting his spin on the insurrection at the Capitol, and you can bet he'll figure out a way to please his Trump-backing audience.
Fox News has nothing to do with "fair and balanced" reporting, like its founder the late Roger Ailes always insisted, a lie in itself. It was "reporting" to maintain its ratings and profits, even if completely false — as its stars, we now know, knew all along.
Now that, folks, is what factually can be labeled "fake news."