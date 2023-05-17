Here are a couple of questions:
Do you think either Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, or state Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, could get elected mayor or even an alder on Milwaukee's City Council?
Do you think Beaver Dam Republican Rep. Mark Born or even GOP Sen. Howard Marklein of Spring Green, the co-chairs of the Legislature's Joint Committee on Finance, could win a local government election in Dane County?
Let's put it this way, folks: not very likely.
Nevertheless, these Republican legislators, along with dozens of others who were elected by the people in their home districts to act on legislation affecting state government, apparently believe they have the duty to run local governments as well. And this from the party that has historically proclaimed that government closest to the people is best.
This phenomenon has emerged during the past decade-plus as mostly rural Republicans, enabled by crafty gerrymandered redistricting, solidified their hold on Wisconsin lawmaking. Additionally, between 2011 and 2019, they had fellow Republican Gov. Scott Walker watching their backs.
That's when the Legislature passed and Walker signed a series of bills that hamstrung municipalities from making decisions that affect their citizens.
Madison and other locals could no longer pass ordinances regulating rentals and requiring restrictions on landlords that are more stringent than the state's weak regulations.
Milwaukee had to rescind its attempt to require paid sick leave for people who work in the city, even though its citizens had voted overwhelmingly to approve it. The state decided to outlaw such local government action.
When several cities in the state, including Madison, decided to raise the minimum wage within its boundaries, the Legislature stepped in and enacted a new law forbidding it. The obscene $7.25 wage remains the law to this day.
That's just a start. Legislators have barred local governmental units from passing their own laws on everything from gun safety to the use of plastic bags at the grocery store.
In other words what the people in Oostburg and Beaver Dam have is good enough for Milwaukee, Madison and the rest of Wisconsin, even if their needs and circumstances are quite different.
But GOP legislators aren't done yet. It has been nearly two decades since state government has treated local governments as the 1911 Legislature intended when it passed the nation's first state income tax.
The purpose of the income tax was to ease local government's nearly total reliance on the property tax, which was becoming a major burden on homeowners and farmers in particular. The income tax would be administered by the state. Seventy percent of it would be returned to the municipalities and 20% to the county governments. The state would keep the remaining 10%. There was never any thought to requiring the locals to use the money other than how they saw fit.
More than a century later, the shared revenue pot has gone through numerous revisions and changes. Indeed, during the past two decades, the local share has been essentially frozen. Today, cities get about 18%, other locals around 14%.
Now that the state is sitting on a $7 billion surplus, even the Republican majority wants to send more money back to the beleaguered locals, many of which have had to resort to referendums to exceed another state limitation on local government: so-called property tax levy limits. This puts an even bigger burden on property taxpayers.
Under the plan, 20% of sales tax revenues will be redirected to locals, adding at least 10% to their state aids. Milwaukee County would be allowed to enact a 2% sales tax and the county to add 0.375% to its existing half-percent sales tax.
But alas, if local governments are going to get more state aid — aid, incidentally, that should be theirs in the first place — legislators want to attach strings.
Milwaukee can't use any of its increase to fund expansion of its street car line, for instance. For unexplained reasons, GOP legislators have long tried to prevent the state's largest city from adding to its paltry public transportation system.
The GOP plan would ban cities and counties from holding advisory referendums and limit the ability of local health officers to close businesses for more than two weeks — in essence, preventing a local government from deciding for itself how to deal with a pandemic, for example. The state would also dictate to Milwaukee that it transfer management of police and fire departments from a commission to the chief of each department and require resource officers at Milwaukee Public Schools.
Gov. Tony Evers isn't enamored with the strings, suggesting that the state needs to enact a "clean" revenue sharing plan and help local governments get back on their feet.
But for legislators who believe it's their duty to impose their own prejudices on local governments that didn't elect them, it's unlikely they'll even consider changing their minds.