On a recent Sunday, the New York Times ran a detailed account of how the United States amassed $31 trillion in debt.
Both parties share the responsibility, the story concluded. The country's ballooning debt is the result of choices made by both Republicans and Democrats.
"Since 2000, politicians from both parties have made a habit of borrowing money to finance wars, tax cuts, expanded federal spending, care for baby boomers and emergency measures to help the nation endure two debilitating recessions," reporter Jim Tankersley wrote.
You'd never know that was the case listening to the Republicans who now have control of the House. It's all the Democrats' doing, they imply, and insist that unless the party pledges to cut significant services, they aren't going to approve raising the debt limit, risking a calamity to not only the nation's economy, but the world's as well.
Watching the likes of weakened House Speaker Kevin McCarthy put all the blame on Democrats, straight-faced, is precious.
One of the easiest ways to reduce the country's budget deficits is to rescind the outlandish tax cuts McCarthy's party engineered during Donald Trump's first two years in office. The bulk of those cuts went to the top 10% of the country's wage earners and for a significant reduction in the corporate income tax.
Reducing those taxes, GOP members of Congress argued, would spur the economy, and the resulting increase in tax revenues would actually cover the costs of the cuts, which were estimated at $1.9 trillion over 10 years.
Many economists predicted that was hogwash, and they've been proven right. The Trump tax cuts have added nearly as much to the deficit as spending on the coronavirus emergency and the infrastructure bills these past two years.
What's more, according to a 2017 survey, many large corporations said that they didn’t need the money from the Trump administration's tax cuts. They were sitting on a record $2.3 trillion in cash reserves, double the level they had in 2001.
But is there any attempt to reexamine that 2017 gift to the nation's wealthy? Of course not. Rather, the McCarthy-led House wants to make cuts in programs that benefit most of the nation's working class.
Even once sacrosanct programs like Social Security and Medicare, the nation's safety net for the elderly, are on the table.
These same Republicans blame Presidents Obama and Biden for escalating the debt. Not only do they ignore the Trump tax cuts they all supported, but they forget how Republican George W. Bush, who inherited a balanced budget from Bill Clinton in 2000, went to war in Afghanistan and Iraq, breaking precedent by declining to raise taxes or issue bonds to pay for those wars and the drastic increase in military spending.
Instead of paying for those wars, he added a couple of tax cuts of his own in 2001 and 2003. That decision, coupled with the burst dot-com bubble that put a hole in revenues, sent the federal deficit soaring.
It's also true that Bush's successor, Barack Obama, who inherited those conflicts, didn't address that gap between revenues and expenses, either. The resulting spending added trillions of dollars to the national debt.
The Times' story conceded that it is difficult to fully assign responsibility to individual presidents or parties for total levels of debt, because policy decisions often influence one another.
"By one crude measure, debt has been a bipartisan pursuit: It grew by $12.7 trillion when Bush and Trump, both Republicans, were in office, and by $13 trillion under the Democratic administrations of Obama and Biden," the story concluded.
So here we are in 2023 with a burgeoning national debt that most economists still believe isn't a problem for the country, at least not as big a problem as destroying America's economy by shutting down government would be.
But we have too many politicians who seem willing to do just that based on a perceived problem they helped create.