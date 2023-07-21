A few weeks ago I did a column about a young successful Dodgeville businessman named Hoang Phan, whose family escaped persecution in Vietnam to come to the United States some 30 years ago.
My objective in highlighting Hoang's story was to use him as just one example of how immigrants have contributed much to America despite today's drumbeat from so many quarters that they represent a danger to our country.
Hoang was a teenager when his folks, aided by the local Catholic parish, came to Dodgeville to start a new life in a country acclaimed for helping the downtrodden fulfill lofty dreams.
The family quickly learned English, became U.S. citizens, and today Hoang is the owner of three local businesses in Dodgeville and a pillar of the community.
That his story isn't that unusual was underscored recently in a New York Times' examination of the status of immigrants who through an act of spite arrived in New York to also start new lives.
"As Politicians Cry 'Crisis,' Migrants Get A Toehold" was the headline on the story. The migrants it highlighted were shipped to New York in a political stunt engineered by the peckish governor of Texas, Greg Abbott.
As the migrants arrived and their numbers reached 80,000 without any warning, New York officials complained about the cost of caring for them.
"They enrolled their children in nearby schools, ate boxed meals served by the city, and clothed themselves in castoff pants and shirts donated by volunteers," the piece explained.
But while official fretted, "unheard were economists and social scientists, who point out that the immediate controversy has overshadowed an established truth: The city was built by waves of migrants who settled in, paid taxes, buttressed a labor force, started businesses and generally lifted the communities they joined."
This latest group will do the same, they argued.
"Without immigrants, New York City would be shrinking," the Times reported. "Even if New York never recovers what it spends now, the economists and historians say, the migrants will eventually be good for the city."
According to Nancy Foner, an immigration historian at New York's Hunter College, “In so many ways, immigrants have always made and remade America. And they’re doing it again.”
Some newcomers already have started to remake their lives, and the city around them, the report continued, citing as an example an English-speaking migrant from Venezuela who is already studying for the SAT and planning his applications to elite universities. Another Venezuelan, Wilfredo Yanez, 29, arrived on a Friday and by Tuesday had a job at a construction site in Manhattan.
Then there’s Belsy Antolinez, who uses a little blue scooter to deliver food all over the city and shares an apartment with other migrants in Corona, Queens, where she is raising her three children.
“My dream is to have a restaurant because what I love most is cooking,” said Antolinez, 35, who was just one of dozens of others the Times documented.
Economists interviewed for the story were unanimous in the idea that, contrary to the beliefs of many Americans, decades of research finds migrants either improve wages for native-born workers in the United States, or have no impact at all.
No sooner had I read the New York Times' story, another one in the Chicago Sun-Times on the migrant "crisis" in Chicago caught my eye.
That city, too is fretting over finding shelter and food for some 80,000 migrants who have recently arrived, many of them also redirected from Texas and Florida. But while the accommodations arranged by churches and charities have been stretched to the limit, many of the new arrivals have found jobs ranging from restaurant work to driving Ubers, if they're fortunate enough to have access to a car.
Like many parts of the country, including here in Wisconsin, places like New York and Chicago are experiencing labor shortages. Ten thousand restaurant jobs are unfilled in New York City and construction worker shortages have reached a crisis level.
Immigrants will be crucial to filling those vacant positions, industry leaders told the Times.
“Immigrants tend to come in prime working age, so they are filling exactly where we have a gap,” said David Dyssegaard Kallick, director of the Immigration Research Initiative, a nonpartisan think tank.
Yes, the U.S. has a problem with illegal immigration at the Mexican border, but our overwrought politicians use a wide brush to paint all immigration as something evil.
That attitude needs to change, not just for the immigrants' sake, but for American employers as well. We're running out of workers, yet there's an abundant supply waiting at our doorstep, eager to help build America.