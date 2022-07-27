Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and 14 of his colleagues, including Wisconsin's Tammy Baldwin, aren't giving up on their quest to get Congress to enact "Medicare for All," the single-payer plan that would cover health care for American citizens from the time they are born until they die.
Nor should they.
But it's a fool's errand, detractors say, especially in this time of inflation and budget deficits and that ominous dark cloud known as the Senate filibuster. There's no way that expanding health care stands a chance in today's political climate, they add.
That's probably true, but it doesn't make it right. Give Sanders, the self-described Democratic Socialist, credit for keeping the issue front and center, where it rightfully belongs. It's long past time that the United States joins the rest of the civilized world and provides full health care coverage to its citizens, which alone would solve multiple problems that plague the country.
To be sure, so-called Obamacare was a significant step in the right direction. But as we said back when it was finally passed and survived dozens of attempts by Republicans to repeal it, it has to be considered just a start in getting the U.S. out of its inefficient health care mess.
The Affordable Care Act did improve access to health insurance and reduced the number of uninsured Americans by expanding Medicaid (although Wisconsin hasn't because of a stubbornly resistant GOP-controlled Legislature) and creating a system of health insurance marketplaces.
But as Aaron Carroll, the chief health officer at Indiana University, recently wrote, it hasn't done enough to protect people from rising out-of-pocket expenses in the form of deductibles, co-pays and co-insurance. And that deficiency is still putting Americans into deep medical debt.
The doctor notes that out-of-pocket expenses supposedly exist to make patients stop and think before they get needless care. Instead, the so-called cost sharing idea is "ridiculous," he says.
"This moral-hazard argument assumes that patients are rational consumers, and it assumes that cost-sharing in the form of deductibles and co-pays makes them better shoppers," he wrote. "Research shows this is not the case. Instead, extra costs result in patients not seeking any care, even if they need it."
He added that people are not smart shoppers when it comes to health care. When you make people pay more, they consume less care, even if it’s for lifesaving treatment.
And now that many health plans have deductibles of as much as $6,000 a year, even with employer-paid insurance, many don't see a doctor until they're extremely ill. By that time doctor and hospital costs become so great that the debt becomes overwhelming. The Kaiser Family Foundation estimates the country’s collective medical debt is almost $200 billion and rising.
“It is not acceptable to me, nor to the American people, that over 70 million people today are either uninsured or underinsured," Sanders remarked when the Medicare for All Act was introduced in late spring. "As we speak, there are millions of people who would like to go to a doctor but cannot afford to do so. This is an outrage. In America, your health and your longevity should not be dependent on your wealth."
America's lack of universal health coverage was exacerbated during the coronavirus pandemic, which has underscored how the country’s current system leaves millions behind. As unemployment skyrocketed, millions of families lost their employers' health care, and many went without getting tests for COVID or subsequent treatment, some losing their lives as a result.
Under Sanders' proposal, Medicare for All would be implemented over four years and include the establishment of a federally administered national health insurance program to ensure comprehensive quality health care to all, including dental, vision and hearing aids. There would be no out-of-pocket expenses, insurance premiums, deductibles or co-payments.
The current dollars that finance the most expensive health care system in the world would be redirected to provide the universal, single-payer coverage that most other countries have had for decades.
Besides, the argument that U.S. health care is superior to those other countries is a myth. U.S. Health care has been a stunning exception in achieving the proverbial bang for the buck. While our health care spending is the highest by far of any developed nation in the world, our health statistics compared to other nations is mediocre.
As New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, one of the co-signers of Sanders' bill, commented, "Compared to other high-income countries, the U.S. has the highest number of hospitalizations from preventable causes and the highest rate of avoidable deaths. ... Too many Americans are still afraid to seek the care they need due to the high cost of care in our country. We need to urgently transform this broken system by lowering costs and expanding access to high quality health care to everyone."
That's what universal health care could mean to American citizens. Despite the odds, we need to keep plugging away.