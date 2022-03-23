Passage of the Affordable Care Act — Obamacare, if you will — unleashed a huge pushback the likes of which have seldom been seen in American politics.
Republicans vowed to repeal it. Opinion polls showed the majority of the people didn't like it. The so-called tea party was formed to punish those who voted for it. One of those tea partiers, Wisconsin's Ron Johnson, called it the "greatest assault on freedom in our lifetime."
Republicans in Congress tried to dismantle the health care law some 70 times after its enactment in 2010 and launched several lawsuits to have it declared unconstitutional.
When the GOP gained control of Congress along with the Donald Trump presidency, it was feared that its end was near. Only one of their own, the late Republican Sen. John McCain, saved it by breaking a tie in favor of the ACA.
When I read a recent story that Americans have come to like the law that has served to provide health coverage to millions who have gone without, it reminded me of a story that former longtime Wisconsin Rep. Dave Obey would tell about a La Follette progressive congressman named Gerald Boileau, who, like Obey, hailed from Wausau.
Boileau got beat running for his fifth term in 1938, something that always puzzled Obey, who couldn't understand how a progressive Republican back then could lose an election in a district that was a known hotbed of La Follette supporters.
Before the congressman, who later became a Marathon County judge, passed away in 1980, Obey got him to explain how he lost that 1938 election.
It all had to do with his voting for Social Security, Boileau told him. The elderly turned against him. Obey asked the judge: How could that possibly be?
Boileau proceeded to give Obey a history lesson. Congress enacted Social Security at the height of the Great Depression, but contrary to popular belief today, it wasn't very popular at the beginning.
That stemmed from Congress' decision to go with Franklin D. Roosevelt's plan over one proposed by a California doctor named Francis Townsend, who wanted to give every person in America over the age of 60 a $200-per-month stipend — a considerable sum in 1935 — but required it be spent within 30 days.
Townsend believed the $200 would allow the elderly to live handsomely, and because it had to be spent each month, it would help rejuvenate the broken economy. The plan would be funded by a 2% national sales tax on every retail and wholesale sale.
Townsend's plan gained a lot of support in Congress, but Boileau and his fellow progressives feared that it amounted to nothing more than a welfare handout to the elderly, which would soon become unpopular and be quickly ended by a future Congress, leaving the elderly right back where they were.
FDR's Social Security, on the other hand, was crafted to be a lasting plan, one funded by American workers through a payroll tax. But the benefits were puny compared to the Townsend plan — $20 to $30 a month instead of $200. So it's not hard to understand why many elderly voters were upset, and why lawmakers like Boileau lost their seats.
Obey told that story at a Fighting Bob Fest in 2010, a few months after Obamacare became law.
"Mark my words," he said, "a few years from now the same people who deride it today will be singing its praises."
The Wausau Democrat was right. Polls now show that a sizable majority of Americans like the law and have come to regard it as an accepted and integral part of the country's health care system.
Some 14.5 million people this year signed up to get their health insurance through the ACA's insurance exchanges, a record in its 12-year history. Before Obamacare became law, insurance companies could refuse to insure Americans with pre-existing conditions or raise the premiums on policies to unaffordable heights.
The act also provided funds for states to expand Medicaid eligibility for the working poor (something that Republicans in the state of Wisconsin still shamefully refuse to do) and the exchanges give Americans who don't have health insurance at work the chance to buy affordable coverage on their own. Plus, it allowed parents to cover their children up to age 25.
As Dave Obey predicted, you don't hear much from the naysayers now that Americans have come to experience and embrace the ACA.
Only Ron Johnson still wants to repeal the health care law, showing how out of step he is with the rest of the country.