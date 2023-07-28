Such generous souls, these Wisconsin legislative Republicans.
Earlier this week, two of them — state Rep. David Steffen of Green Bay and state Sen. Jesse James of Altoona — reintroduced a bill that would exempt strollers, diapers and other child care products from the state's 5% sales tax.
They had to reintroduce it because their colleagues threw out the same proposal when they crafted the state's new budget a few weeks ago along with about $340 million worth of recommendations from Gov. Tony Evers to assist Wisconsin families with child care.
It was pointed out that the Steffens-James bill would, for example, save a family about $5 on the purchase of $100 worth of diapers, not a fortune to be sure, but at least something for folks dealing with the expenses of child care.
That's apparently all we can expect from legislators who are sitting on a $4 billion surplus while families with kids are crying for help with escalating child care costs. Instead, Republicans really wanted to give most of that money to make life easier for the "poor" taxpayers making in excess of $100,000.
While Steffen and James planned to forego the sales tax on baby products, the Republican leadership refused to consider Evers' request to maintain the child care assistance program that will run out of federal funding next year.
Even though it was pointed out that continuing the child care assistance would help more young parents participate in the workforce, the GOP declared that would be too expensive. Several other states, however, have seen fit to pass similar legislation to help struggling child care centers pay their employees more and reduce the costs to the families themselves.
Child care has been identified as one of the biggest impediments to businesses finding enough workers, especially those in the service industry.
According to a survey by the National Association for the Education of Young Children, nearly two-thirds of Wisconsin child care centers have staffing shortages while and 80% of the workers are facing burnout.
Kids Forward, a child advocacy nonprofit, has reported that the median pay for child care workers in Wisconsin is $12.66 an hour. And that's thanks to the federal pandemic relief program. Before that became a temporary bridge, the median pay was $10.66 an hour and will likely revert to that level when the federal program ends at the end of the year. Imagine trying to retain workers in a high-stress job like child care.
But why worry about such inequities when we can just save all those stressed out families five bucks when they buy their next supply of diapers?