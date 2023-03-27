The national Democratic Party has taken a lot of hits in recent years for what many perceive as its abandonment of rural voters.
But the most unsparing criticism comes from someone typically on Democrats' side: Texas gadfly and outspoken progressive Jim Hightower.
Hightower is well-known here in Wisconsin, where he has made frequent visits at political gatherings. He was blunt in his January "Hightower Lowdown" newsletter about what he thinks of the Dems' rural voter strategy, if, he says, you can even call it that.
First, he attacks the party's Washington-based "insiders" for promulgating an electoral strategy to recruit and finance candidates in their own image — urban, urbane professionals who try to tiptoe into office with bland, middle-of-the-road policies of pretend reform that preserve all the abusive power of the existing system.
Hightower admits that, yes, the 2022 midterms could have been worse but — hello! — it could have been much, much better.
Believe it or not, he continues, "they’ve actually decided that the smart thing to do is just kiss-off entire swaths of the country — especially the farm counties and factory towns of rural America.
"Forget the 'Give ’em hell' scrappy spirit of Harry Truman, these geniuses are surrendering those millions of voters without a fight, labeling them a lost cause, unworthy of expending political money and effort," writes the former Texas agriculture commissioner. "Instead, the party has bet the whole game on increasing turnout among true-blue Democrats in city and metro precincts, while hoping to skim off enough independents and moderate Republicans to squeak out some wins."
"Democrats are not losing rural elections because their ideas are radical or too anti-establishment, but specifically because party leaders are too timid and unwilling to fight for those ideas (and too often maneuvering behind the scenes to kill them)," Hightower argues. "People see this. Longtime activist Matt Hildreth, who heads RuralOrganizing.org, says the result of the hypocrisy is inevitable: 'The number one question that we lose rural voters on is ‘Are Democrats fighting for you?'"
I remember Wisconsin's Mike McCabe making that same argument when he ran for the Democratic nomination for governor back in 2018 and in his book, "Blue Jeans in High Places."
Others criticized the national party for deciding in the 2022 midterms to pull back funding for the Democratic candidate, Brad Pfaff, who wound up barely losing to Derrick Van Orden in Wisconsin's mainly rural 3rd District.
"Rather than keep paying $500-an-hour fees to its flock of old-line Washington consultants, the national party apparatus should be sending $500-a-month to each of these scrappy groups of rural Democrats," Hightower concludes. "With even the slightest wherewithal and long overdue moral support, they will build a grassroots election infrastructure that, in conjunction with metro Democrats, can actually produce a government worthy of the American people’s progressive aspirations."
Now that, he says, is a "party worth fighting for."