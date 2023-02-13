The annual trip on Amtrak was a little strenuous this year, especially for a guy in his '80s, but I figured if "Amtrak Joe" Biden can do it, so can I.
My longtime friend Tom Schultz, the retired editor of the Watertown Daily Times, and I have been taking these brief forays on Amtrak's long-distance trains for the past 35 years or so.
We typically catch the popular Hiawatha from Milwaukee to Chicago, board one of several trains that originate at Union Station, and spend a night in a sleeper, detrain someplace we'd like to visit, stay a night or two there, and catch the sister train back to Chicago.
Through the years we've gone to New York, Philadelphia, D.C, Dallas, Albuquerque, Essex (at Glacier National Park), New Orleans, Glenwood Springs in Colorado, and several other cities. We've ridden the Southwest Chief, the Texas Eagle, the California Zephyr, the Empire Builder, the city of New Orleans, the Lake Shore and the Capitol Limited. The sights, especially on the long distance routes through the Rocky Mountains, are breathtaking.
Back in 2010 we flew to Portland, Oregon, caught the Cascades train to Seattle and rode the Empire Builder back to Columbus, Wisconsin, a two-night trip. We wanted to experience the Cascades because it uses the ultra-modern Talgo train equipment, with its high-speed tilt technology that was to be used on an expanded Hiawatha route to Madison before Wisconsin foolishly elected former Gov. Scott Walker, who pulled the plug on the plan.
This year we were going to make a return trip to New Orleans, spend two days eating lots of oysters and listening to jazz. But we made a bad decision. Tom and I, along with Tom's friend Joe Krueger, who has joined us the past few years, decided that rather than go to Milwaukee to catch the always reliable short-run Hiawatha, we'd board the long-distance Empire Builder in Columbus for the trip to Chicago. We did have a three-plus hour window, after all. So what could go wrong?
Plenty, it turned out. The scourge of Amtrak, a freight train, had a mechanical problem on the Empire Builder's route somewhere in the Dakotas, so it was three hours late getting to Columbus. Of course, we missed the fabled City of New Orleans, the train immortalized in the Arlo Guthrie masterpiece that begins, "Good Morning America, How Are You?"
Undaunted, we stayed overnight in Chicago. Thanks to Tom's persistence with Amtrak, all was not lost. We got rebooked on our favorite route, the California Zephyr, and got off at our favorite stop, Glenwood Springs, high in the Rockies and near the headwaters of what is now the troubled Colorado River.
There wasn't much snow in that part of the Rockies, which isn't good news for the states and cities downstream where the Lake Mead and Lake Powell reservoirs are slowly emptying and the federal government is contemplating drastic measures to curtail the water supply in seven states that tap into the Colorado River.
Even at Glenwood Springs, high in the mountains, the river seems more shallow than I remember from our last visit.
Unlike our Empire Builder experience, the Zephyr was on time both to and from Colorado. But Amtrak's long distance trains have had a frustrating year at best, thanks to having to share tracks with huge freights and the government's failures to adequately support improvements and maintain equipment. Nevertheless, those trains are still the only source of affordable public transportation for hundreds of America's rural communities.
The Hiawatha is another story. Its annual ridership is approaching 1 million passengers between Wisconsin and Illinois' largest cities on seven daily trips (six on Sundays), with an on-time record of 95%.
It's the train that could be servicing Madison, connecting the capital city to not only Milwaukee and Chicago, but to the nationwide Amtrak system. Under plans in the new Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the federal government is considering not only Madison, but Green Bay, Eau Claire and other Wisconsin cities for passenger service.
As the three of us were waiting for the big crowd of passengers to get off the Hiawatha in Chicago before we could board for the trip back to Milwaukee, I found myself wishing that those who send letters claiming that no one would ride a train could see it.
It's becoming clear that if you give people a reliable alternative to the automobile, they'll use it. And it's cheaper than laying down more acres and acres of concrete.