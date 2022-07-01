Scott Walker has been out of the governor's office for nearly four years now.
But you might be surprised to know that his appointees are still in control of the state's Natural Resources Board, the political body that oversees the Department of Natural Resources and plays a key role in environmental and conservation issues.
And as far the state Supreme Court's concerned, that's perfectly OK, even though the state's voters gave Walker the heave-ho long ago. To this court, elections apparently don't matter. They decided earlier this week that one of Walker's appointees to the NRB, a dentist and gun shop owner named Fred Prehn, can continue serving on the board even though his term expired more than a year ago.
He can stay, the court's conservative 4-3 majority declared, until the state Senate gets around to confirming the appointee of the man who beat Walker, Tony Evers.
In other words, our Supreme Court gave the GOP-led Senate legal permission to continue playing games with the duly elected governor's pick of his own team. Prehn, and hence GOP control of one of the state's most impactful agencies, will continue while the state Senate purposely dilly dallies.
Evers' reaction to the court's ruling was succinct:
"Today, I remind the Wisconsin Supreme Court and the Republican Party of this state that we do still live in a democracy, a very basic function of which is the peaceful and respectful transfer of power, even — and most especially — when you lose," Evers said in a statement.
But we've witnessed how that concept has been turned on its head in recent years — everything from blocking duly elected officials from carrying out their programs to out-and-out denial of the legitimacy of American elections.
That the courts sanction this behavior is testament to how political they have become. That, as we know, has been aim of the conservative movement for decades. It's much easier to get your way by controlling the courts than by fiddling with fickle voters every couple of years.
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, who brought the suit that asked the court to declare Prehn's expired appointment vacant, added his two cents:
"We have witnessed over the last three and a half years a significant breakdown in our democracy in Wisconsin," Kaul said. "This is not a country where we have kings, but Dr. Prehn apparently gets to choose how long he gets to (sit on the board), regardless of what the people of Wisconsin say."
He added, "This is yet another warning sign about the health of our democracy in Wisconsin."
How true.