One of the most heart tugging newspaper accounts I've read recently told the stories of grandparents across the nation who are now taking care of children orphaned by the coronavirus pandemic.
In a mid-April edition of the New York Times, a front-page picture of a little boy hugging his grandpa called attention to the story, and more pictures were included inside. According to the story, roughly 200,000 American kids lost a parent — in many cases a single parent — to the ravages of COVID.
"Their parents went away to the hospital and that was the last time they saw them," a director of a children's bereavement center in Atlanta, told the paper.
Grandparents from across the country were interviewed for the piece. They told stories about how their aging lives had been upended, but all proclaimed that this is a duty they had to take on. Instead of traveling in their retirement, they're now driving kids to school, to soccer practice, meeting with teachers, preparing meals and, yes, meting out discipline.
"Such an abrupt change in roles can stress both generations. The children are destabilized by loss, and the grandparents’ lives are suddenly not what they expected when they retired,” the executive director of a nonprofit that helps grandparents cope told the paper. “Their dreams go into the closet.”
One grandmother now taking care of a 13-year-old explained how the dynamics have changed.
“I was Nana. I was the lenient one. Now, I have to be the disciplinarian, the one to say: ‘Kimiya, do your homework. Kimiya, turn off the TV.’ Now, I’m the custodian. I’m everything.”
For children, a parent’s death is one of the most difficult losses to recover from, said Deborah Jacobvitz, a child psychologist at the University of Texas at Austin who researches adults who experienced family loss during childhood. Afterward, “the yearning and searching is normal, but if it’s prolonged for years, it can compromise their mental health and their own relationships,” Jacobvitz added.
But with support from surviving family members like grandparents, buttressed as needed by grief counseling or support groups, “most kids will come through OK,” she said. “They can become healthy adults and thrive.”
Stories like this underscore the pain and suffering that COVID has wreaked on so many people. Grandparents and orphaned grandchildren is just a piece of the tragic pandemic. There are hundreds, indeed perhaps a million, other stories of lives upended by sickness and death.
Yet despite the sad tales and personal losses, there are still a significant number of Americans who dismiss it all as overblown, and politicians who cynically back them up by turning a health crisis into a political game, making refusing vaccinations a test of machoism and mask-wearing a breach of constitutional rights.
Where once Americans gathered together to take on an enemy and protect each other, individualism has taken hold. It's now "me, myself and I." Too many of us don't worry about orphaning kids or requiring the elderly to return to parenting. Not when there's political points to be made.
Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has been spending the past two years positioning himself to be Donald Trump 2.0, signed a restrictive abortion bill into law earlier this month, proclaiming that the measure banning abortions after 15 weeks contains "the most significant protections for life we have seen in a generation."
He's one of the many politicians, including a gaggle of Republicans in Wisconsin, who declare that following health care guidelines is an infringement on Americans' lives, but denying a woman's control of her own body is definitely the governments' business.
DeSantis is also one of the right-wing governors who early on pandered to the anti-mask and anti-vaccine crowd. According to a number of analysts, DeSantis' stubborn fight against COVID precautions last year caused thousands of unnecessary deaths in his state.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Thompson, who uses analytics in his reports, contends DeSantis leads the COVID-19 "death squad."
He compared Florida to Wisconsin, noting that DeSantis' state actually has a slightly higher vaccination rate than the Badger State, yet on a per-capita basis Florida’s death rate is 60% greater than Wisconsin. Compared to California, its death rate is 160% higher. While schools in Wisconsin and other states required masking, and several cities and counties enacted precautions, DeSantis forbade local governments from doing so.
It's one of the reasons that the Washington Post's Dana Milbank asked how DeSantis can sleep at night. The Florida governor is far from alone, of course. And it's why red states and red counties within blue states have had more infections and more deaths.
You might think that some of these charlatans would think of the children before pandering to an uncaring base.