I remember years ago telling a friend that U.S. courts would never allow taxpayer money to be used to fund religious schools.
Turns out that despite the historic assumption that the First Amendment required a clear separation between church and state, I've been proven wrong.
My eyes were first opened way back in the first of Tommy Thompson's several terms as governor when he proposed and succeeded in diverting taxpayer funded education dollars to so-called voucher schools, even those with religious affiliations.
It was a clever idea that would circumvent the traditional church-state separation by giving public money directly to parents in the form of "vouchers" that they could then use to pay for tuition in private schools, including religious ones.
Originally aimed at helping poor Milwaukee families to escape under-performing public schools, the voucher idea caught on and has since been expanded to include other school districts and has been copied in other states as well.
Republicans in the Legislature even passed bills to give vouchers to families of any income, which would have effectively established a second school system — one public, one private — financed by state tax dollars. Gov. Tony Evers vetoed that audacious attack on public education.
But that breach in the wall between church and state was small potatoes compared to what our U.S. Supreme Court has done to overturn decades of precedent involving religion and the affairs of government.
In one case, Carson vs. Makin, the court ruled that the state of Maine’s exclusion of religious schools from a tuition program was “discrimination against religion.” The program has used taxpayer dollars to help rural families who live far from a public school attend a private school instead, but denied the benefit to parents who send their children to religious schools.
Writing for the majority, Chief Justice John Roberts noted that while a state is not required to fund a private, religious school, if public funding is extended to secular private schools it must also be extended to religious schools. The decision, according to many legal observers, will likely open the floodgates for state funding for religious schools.
“We’re talking about a Supreme Court decision that forces taxpayers to send their tax dollars to a religious institution. It’s one more opportunity to siphon public dollars from public schools,” commented Don Tinney, president of the Vermont chapter of the National Education Association. Vermont has a program similar to Maine's.
But the biggest blow to church-state separation came in the court's ruling, written by Donald Trump-appointee Neil Gorsuch, that said forbidding a high school football coach from praying with his players on the football field is a violation of his First Amendment rights.
The decision overturns 60 years of precedent that has held that the First Amendment's wording against governmental establishment of religion prohibits prayer in public school classrooms and other school functions.
Conflicts over prayers in public schools have long been contentious. As the Chicago Tribune pointed out in an editorial: "Students come from all sorts of backgrounds and religions or no religion. In school, they are a captive and impressionable audience. Proselytizing devalues other religions and can constitute discrimination against students who hold minority beliefs."
At least two major Supreme Court decisions since the early 1960s held that organized prayer violates the rights of those who adhere to other religions or to no religion at all and are therefore unconstitutional.
Further, Gorsuch's opinion, joined by the other five conservatives on the court, actually lied about the circumstances of Bremerton, Washington, coach Joe Kennedy's prayers that took place on the 50-yard line after games.
Gorsuch described the coach's s prayer as short, private and personal and the students were “otherwise occupied” during the prayer when, in fact, the event was quite public and led concerned parents to complain to the school board. The coach was eventually fired after he refused to end the practice, setting the stage for the case that wound up before the high court.
This was just the most recent ruling of the conservative court's majority that sanctioned religious rights in public circumstances.
What is doubly worrying is that the court is facilitating a movement many fear is a threat to American democracy: a concept known as Christian nationalism that asserts America is a nation by and for Christians alone.
The idea, practiced by a select few Christian denominations, threatens the principle of the separation of church and state and, its detractors assert, also leads to discrimination against religious minorities and those who practice no religion at all.
It's also the theory behind the arguments that a person's religion allows them to circumvent laws and regulations that are aimed at preventing discrimination against women, religious minorities and LGBTQ people — the recent ruling that allowed a Colorado wedding cake baker to refuse to make a cake for a gay couple, for instance.
All of this underscores why the nation's founders believed that religion and government shouldn't mix. Each should keep their respective noses out of each other's business.
What's troubling is that — whether it's providing government support for religious schools or the nation's highest court finding excuses to weaken the separation of church and state — we're embarking on a dangerous course that threatens to even more polarize the country.
The book of Matthew is quite succinct: "When you pray, go into your room, close the door and pray to your Father, who is unseen. Then your Father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward you."
Seems all too many have forgotten.