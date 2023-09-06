It amuses me that "liberals" in Wisconsin are often criticized by their supporters for not playing hardball like their Republican counterparts always seem to do, but when they do manage to show some backbone, they get pummeled by those same critics.
The rumbling at the state Supreme Court that began last month when the so-called liberal justices became the court's new majority is a prime example.
Republicans made it clear in the early 2000s that the elected courts were to be the new battleground in the fight to impose their political agenda on government, and Wisconsin was no exception. Controlling the high courts by electing justices who agree with your priorities is as good as, if not better than, winning governorships and legislatures.
Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, the state's powerful big business lobby, was eager to test it.
The deep-pocketed special interest took the gloves off in 2008 when Wsconsin's first Black justice, the respected Louis Butler, who had been appointed to fill a vacancy on the court four years earlier by Democratic Gov. James Doyle, was running for a full 10-year term on the court.
WMC and the Republican establishment pulled out all stops in backing a neophyte Circuit Court judge named Michael Gableman — yes, the same Michael Gabelman who some 14 years later would embarrass the state with a sham GOP-sponsored "investigation" of Wisconsin's 2020 presidential election results.
"It (the 2008 court election) was absolutely transformative," said University of Wisconsin-Madison politics and law professor Howard Schweber at the time. "2008 marks the beginning of the conversion of Wisconsin judicial politics to just an extension of partisan politics by other means."
Gableman portrayed himself as a staunch conservative during the campaign, and then injected race in the contest, attacking his opponent for defending an accused rapist when Butler was a young Milwaukee lawyer. Some 20 years later and after serving time in prison, the same man was charged with another rape, and Gableman blamed it all on Butler.
Although the legal profession accused Gableman of running a misleading ad, WMC, the Koch Brothers' Wisconsin Club for Growth and other right-wing groups continued to spend unprecedented sums of money on Gableman's campaign — nearly $3 million combined.
Butler's campaign, according to an account by Wisconsin Public Radio, contended that it was inappropriate for a judicial candidate to claim to be either liberal or conservative "because you're trying to send a signal that if you vote with me, I'll vote with you, and that's not what the justice system is all about."
Well, Mr. Nice Guy lost and conservatives soon gained control of the court using similar tactics in subsequent court races. With allies in the GOP-controlled Legislature they engineered a constitutional amendment to effectively remove liberal Shirley Abrahamson as chief justice.
They played hardball in changing the court's rules, closing what had been open deliberation hearings and essentially running roughshod over the liberal wing of the court.
WMC got its wish, and was even allowed to write the rules for when a justice should recuse her or himself. Recusal wasn't necessary, the new rules maintained, for accepting campaign donations from parties involved in cases before the court — like WMC, for example. The business lobby proved beyond all reasonable doubt that its interests were more important than good government.
The court proceeded to fast-track cases brought by Republicans over everything from COVID-19 restrictions to election procedures, outlawing ballot drop boxes and making it illegal to fix minor mistakes on absentee ballot envelopes. It accepted yet another GOP gerrymandered redistricting considered to be the worst in the nation.
And it showed its allegiance to American democracy by nearly voting to overturn Wisconsin's 2020 presidential vote. Had it not been for a fellow conservative, Brian Hagedorn, voting to uphold the election, Wisconsin's high court would have been the only one in the nation to sanction Donald Trump's election lies.
Now the tables have turned. Janet Protasiewicz's election has given the liberals on the court the edge, and they have decided to play hardball, too. First, they fired the court administrator appointed by the old conservative majority and replaced him with a choice of their own. Then they changed the chief justice's powers to give them more say in the administration of the court.
That's got the conservatives wailing, especially the hyperpartisan Justice Rebecca Bradley, long one of the court's biggest bullies for far-right causes. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, one of the architects of the obscene gerrymander, promises to impeach Protasiewicz if she doesn't recuse herself from a challenge to the redistricting that has kept his party in power for more than a decade.
She had the audacity to tell voters how she feels about gerrymanders and abortion laws like Gableman openly discussed his conservative views to rally Republicans back in 2008.
But it's also got many court-watching liberals wringing their hands, claiming it's too divisive, it doesn't look good, it seems to be unfair, it's messy. The conservative court administrator is a good guy. The liberals are looking as mean as the conservatives.
Well, maybe for once that's a good thing.