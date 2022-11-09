Last month's financial reports published by the big oil conglomerates spoke volumes.
Not only did they show how much the oil industry is profiting from the high worldwide prices on gasoline and diesel fuel, but they revealed how the corporations are helping to keep those prices — and profits — as high as possible, even as crude oil prices worldwide have dropped.
Exxon and Chevron, America's two largest oil companies, reported a fourth consecutive quarter of healthy profits. But instead of using some of those multi-billion-dollar bottom lines to invest in production and refining capacity, they are using the money for stock buybacks and robust dividend increases for their shareholders.
Exxon's third quarter results show a $20 billion record profit, a 10% increase over the previous quarter. Chevron's profit was $11.2 billion, a shade less than the previous quarterly report.
Meanwhile, two big European companies — Shell and TotalEnergies — announced their bottom lines had doubled.
Despite all the cash, they effectively stuck a finger in the eye of President Joe Biden, who several weeks ago urged them to increase production to help keep gas prices in check, something the oil conglomerates routinely did in the past when profits soared by expanding refinery capacities and increasing supplies.
Biden pointed out that the average cost per gallon of gasoline would be 40 cents cheaper if oil companies were enjoying their typical profit margins over the past 20 years.
As gas prices shot up last year, CEOs of the major oil and gas corporations raked in millions, according to a report by Accountable.US, a nonpartisan organization that bills itself as a watchdog that shines a light on corporations and special interests that often wield unchecked power and influence in Washington and beyond.
Compensation for chief executives rose by $45 million in 2021 over 2020, the group reported. In total, 28 large oil and gas corporations like Exxon and Shell gave $394 million to their CEOs last year.
Each big oil CEO made $1.6 million more last year than they did in 2020. Bonuses for 14 of them alone totaled $31.8 million, reports Accountable.US.
“While the wealthy CEOs further line their pockets, Americans are left to foot the bill as they are forced to make sacrifices to cover the high prices at the pump,” the report says, adding that the data it collected shows that high gas prices weren’t caused solely by inflation, but also by companies seeking to raise profits and executive salaries.
Bloomberg News noted that the financial reports are causing a political backlash. The controversy is not so much about the gargantuan dollar amounts earned but what the world’s largest energy companies chose to do with them, the service reported.
Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Shell and TotalEnergies SE are handing almost $100 billion to shareholders annually in the form of buybacks and dividends while reinvesting just $80 billion in their core businesses, according to data Bloomberg has compiled.
“Those excess profits are going back to their shareholders and their executives instead of going to lower prices at the pump and giving relief to the American people, who deserve it and need it,” Biden declared during a speech in Philadelphia late last month.
“I’m going to keep harping on it,” he promised. “They talk about me picking on them — they ain’t seen nothing yet. I mean it. It outrages me."
Meanwhile, Rep. Ro Khanna, a California Democrat who appeared at the Cap Times Idea Fest in September, called energy profits “obscene” and introduced legislation to prohibit fuel exports, a move he said would lower prices at the pump. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called the earnings “unconscionable.”
The oil companies, of course, defend the profits and lack of investment, insisting that they are temporary because of the current "good times" for their products which, they claim, can turn on a dime and devolve into periods of low prices and corporate losses.
But there's no question that big oil has been a mighty player in pushing inflation to new, higher levels, particularly in transportation costs to get food to grocery stores and other products to retailers across the nation.
And while many Republicans campaigning for office have claimed that the Biden administration's energy policies have caused the increases by preventing oil corporations from obtaining new drilling leases on public lands, the truth is the oil companies have no interest in making such investments.
Perhaps that's a good thing as we try to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels while the earth continues to get warmer and more hostile to many forms of life. And with any luck, perhaps the greed exhibited by big oil now will hasten the switch to green energy.
But right now, as the financial reports clearly show, oil conglomerates are enjoying some awfully good times. Their CEOs are getting richer, and their shareholders are delighted.
Americans, meanwhile, can keeping forking over cash at the pump and paying a lot more at the grocery store.