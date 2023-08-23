It's no surprise that U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald would lend support to a lawsuit that seeks to defund the highly successful Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
After all, Fitz did his best to protect the unscrupulous payday loan industry while he served in the Wisconsin state Senate as its majority leader. It's an industry that continues to gouge the working poor by offering payday loans that charge up to 500% interest. And Wisconsin is one of the states with weak regulations covering an industry known for its hardball tactics.
The 5th District representative, who replaced longtime Republican Rep. James Sensenbrenner following the 2020 elections, is one of 132 members of Congress — all Republicans — who want the Supreme Court to declare the mechanism to fund the consumer protection agency unconstitutional.
Two other Wisconsin Republicans, 1st District Rep. Bryan Steil and U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, signed onto an amicus brief aimed at crippling the agency, which has returned billions of dollars to American consumers since it was established during the Obama administration in the wake of the Wall Street financial meltdown of 2008.
All of them, in particular Fitzgerald and Steil, have benefitted from political contributions made by financial interests that the CFPB watches.
The bureau was the brainchild of Massachusetts' Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who got it included in the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform act aimed at preventing the abuses that led to the Wall Street collapse and effectively brought the American economy to its knees.
The bureau is not only charged with investigating consumer complaints from customers of financial institutions but also monitors debt collection practices, mortgage lending terms, questionable banking fees and mysterious charges — and, until Donald Trump was elected president, was in the process of crafting federal oversight of the payday loan industry.
That initiative came to an end when Trump replaced the CFPB's director with his budget director and acolyte Mick Mulvaney, a longtime water boy for the payday lenders, and quickly squashed the proposed regulations.
Not surprisingly, the bankers and other financial interests have been spending millions to, in their words, get the agency off their backs. Their most promising maneuver is to get the Supreme Court, which is scheduled to hear arguments in October, to declare CFPB funding by the Federal Reserve illegal.
Congress purposely devised that structure to insulate the bureau from being subjected to the same kind of political manipulation that the GOP is exhibiting right now. Regulators like the FDIC, the Comptroller of the Currency and the regulators for the Federal Reserve itself are independently funded and not subject to congressional appropriations.
But the Fitzgeralds, Steils and Johnsons of our political world want partisanship to rule, and they're picking the welfare of financial giants over the helpless consumers who have nowhere else to turn.
Consider this: The nonprofit finance watchdog Accountable U.S. reported earlier this month that the CFPB has helped more than 22,000 Wisconsin residents recover $7.3 million between 2012 and 2022.
Instead of supporting a governmental agency that can help ordinary citizens, many Republicans "are rooting for efforts to defund and defang the nation’s top consumer advocate after they’ve taken millions of dollars from big banks and predatory lenders that want few, if any, consumer protections in place," proclaimed Liz Zelnick, Accountable U.S.'s director of economic security and corporate power.
"These lawmakers should answer to their constituents why they’d rather represent their industry donors at the expense of everyday families.”
The organization recently sponsored what it called "Junk Fee Week," in which it highlighted how the financial industry has extracted billions from consumers.
But, the nonprofit added, consumers have already saved a staggering $4.25 billion "amid the CFPB’s initiative to crack down on junk fees, as many big banks chose to preempt the Bureau’s actions by voluntarily revamping their overdraft and non-sufficient fund fee practices.
"It’s a major early success of the Biden administration’s initiative to rein in industry junk fees, including a plan to cap credit card late fees at $8, saving American families $9 billion every year," Accountable U.S. reported.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has been able to accomplish exactly what its creators said it would, serving as a watchdog for American consumers and helping to make things right when they are wronged.
The Consumers Union, publishers of Consumers Report, is one of its biggest supporters, calling it a "vital tool that can help consumers make informed decisions."
That Wisconsin politicians like Scott Fitzgerald, Bryan Steil and Ron Johnson would seek to destroy it speaks volumes about who they really represent.