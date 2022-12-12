Seventy-three United States' mayors, including the Wisconsin mayors in Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay and Kenosha, signed a letter this week asking the U.S. Senate to pass a ban on the sale of assault weapons and expand mandated background checks to purchase firearms.
Nearly all of those mayors, astoundingly, run cities that experienced a mass shooting during the past year, showing just how out of control our gun culture has become. A mass shooting, in case you forgot, is defined as a shooting in which at least four people, not including the shooter, are shot in a single incident.
Madison didn't actually experience a mass shooting, thank goodness, but it came awfully close when the perpetrator of an attack on a crowd watching a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, hightailed it to Wisconsin's capital city after inflicting his carnage.
He had already killed seven in Illinois with an AR-15-style rifle and was on the verge of initiating a second string of killings as folks in the Madison area were also taking part in Fourth of July ceremonies. He still had 70 rounds of ammunition with him. The fates were with us because he changed his mind at the last minute.
Both bills supported by the mayors have already passed the Democrat-controlled House and if the Senate would act before the end of the session this month, they would go to President Biden's desk where he has made it quite clear he will sign them in a heartbeat.
But, as has typically been the case with gun safety measures in this country, it won't happen.
It won't happen despite the fact that more than 90% of Americans tell pollsters they support expanding background checks. Two-thirds support a ban on assault weapons, as the mayors pointed out in their letter.
"How much more death and destruction must our residents and our communities endure before the Senate acts?" they asked. "The time to pass the Assault Weapons Ban and the Background Check Expansion Act is now."
If the Senate doesn't act — and any ban would have to face filibuster hurdle besides — nothing will happen in the next two years either since the GOP will control the House. And while Americans insist they really want assault weapons banned as they successfully were in the 1990s, they keep electing politicians who refuse to even consider bucking the NRA and other gun special interests.
Even Sen. Chris Murphy, the Connecticut Democrat who has been one of the most outspoken advocates of gun safety laws, has essentially thrown in the towel, seemingly satisfied with the weaker measures passed earlier this year.
“I would obviously support taking time to talk about gun violence, but we have a lot of competing priorities,” he told the New York Times earlier in the week.
But Joe Biden isn't about to give up. He's fighting a losing battle, but he's convinced a lot of Americans that the fight must continue.
He has bluntly called our obsession with semi-automatic assault weapons "sick."
"It has no, no social redeeming value. Zero. None. Not a single solitary rationale for it except profit for the gun manufacturers," he told reporters over the Thanksgiving weekend.
With the Senate filibuster firmly in place and an incoming Republican-controlled House, the chance of a ban getting through Congress is slim, Biden admitted. Nevertheless, he added, "I’m going to try. I’m going to try to get rid of assault weapons."
That's all any of us can do.