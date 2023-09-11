The day before the Wisconsin Badgers kicked off their 2023 football season, the State Journal's Todd Milewski reported how the Athletic Department hopes to improve the fan experience at Camp Randall.
The school, after all, is competing to get people into the stands with the rest of the entertainment business, including that big TV screen at home and "a cushy seat, a nearby refrigerator and no concerns about ticket costs, transportation and parking."
Milewski's page-one story echoed what a friend of mine said when I asked him if he was going to the Badgers' opener.
"No," he replied. "But I've got a first-row seat in front of my 70-inch set, a fridge a few feet away stocked with Spotted Cow and a bathroom where I don't have to stand in line."
The number of spectators arriving at Camp Randall has been dwindling in recent seasons, Milewski pointed out, although those numbers might turn around, at least temporarily, with the excitement generated by a new coach and system. That is, if the new blaring music selection doesn't drive them away.
The 2022 season's actual attendance fell to its lowest level since data started being tracked in 2006, Milewski reported. The average scanner count was 56,177, down 2% from the previous season.
Some might argue that the dearth of quality non-conference opponents has been part of it, too, and the fact that games against national powerhouses have been staged in places like Lambeau Field and AT&T Stadium in Dallas, principally to satisfy the elephant in the room: commercial TV conglomerates.
That television money that has come to dominate big college sports is a big reason behind the breakup of the major collegiate conferences and the expansion of regional conferences, like the former Big Ten, to the country's coasts. With all the TV money, expenses are no longer a big issue. And who really cares if the athletes have to spend more time traveling than going to school? Certainly not the schools' athletic departments or their conference honchos.
But who bears the brunt of all this cow-towing for TV dollars? Ironically, it's that beleaguered fan in the stands, the very same people they hope will return in person.
The television industry has to recoup all that money it's paying to the new and expanded conferences by selling ads — lots of them. So at least four times a quarter there are four TV timeouts lasting about 3 minutes each and even longer intervals after the first and third quarters. And that's not counting play reviews and the inevitable injury.
The fan in the stands either needs to be entertained by the student section or the bloke in the red cap who struts onto the field to irritatingly stop play. It's estimated that TV timeouts consume more than an hour of today's average game of 3 hours and 32 minutes.
Major League Baseball bit the bullet this year to speed up its sport and has experienced unexpected success. Not only have game times been reduced by nearly a half-hour, attendance is up and TV money is still flowing.
No one is suggesting that college football can do likewise. It's locked into what essentially is a Catch 22 — it must rely on TV money to further its free spending ways and needs to accommodate its ads to keep the money flowing.
But then it shouldn't be surprising that more people decide to stay home. Not only is that chair more comfortable, you can always mute the ad. If you go to Camp Randall, you can't do that with the music.