As a guy who has been around observing the political scene for what many might say is far too long, I continue to be amazed at how that scene has changed.
It's not just the nastiness that has created overheated polarization — a legislator being upbraided by his caucus chair for fraternizing with the other side, for instance — but the way American voters have come to view candidates for office.
Back when I covered the Legislature, it was common for Democrats and Republicans to rail at each other on the Senate and Assembly floors then play poker together over a few drinks later that night.
The arguments were civil, and no one brazenly heckled a speaker, something that's actually becoming commonplace around governmental halls these days. Even two GOP House members shouted at Joe Biden as he was delivering the State of the Union speech last month. A few years ago South Carolina's Joe Wilson shouted "you lie" at then President Barack Obama, an action that startled politicians from both sides of the aisle.
In the same vein, voters used to be quite picky about candidates, particularly about their morals. To be accused of marriage infidelity or domestic violence, for instance, was the kiss of death. Just ask Gary Hart.
But that's no longer the case, it appears.
A story in the New York Times earlier this month underscored this change in voter attitudes. In Missouri, Georgia, Ohio and Nebraska, Republican men running for high office in their party's primaries face significant allegations of domestic violence, stalking, even sexual assault, it reported.
But in an era of Republican politics when Donald J. Trump could survive and thrive amid accusations of sexual assault, opposing candidates in the primaries in those states are finding little traction in dwelling on those issues. Claiming that your opponent is unfit for office because he beats his wife doesn't seem to get any traction in the polls. So if the voters don't care, then most don't even talk about it.
The story reported that political scientists who have studied Republican voting since the rise of Trumpism are not surprised that accused candidates have soldiered on — and that their primary rivals have approached the accusations tepidly.
"In this fiercely partisan moment, concerns about personal behavior are dwarfed by the struggle between Republicans and Democrats, which Republican men and women see as life-or-death," according to the Times. "Increasingly, Republicans cast accusations of sexual misconduct as an attempt by liberals to silence conservatives."
And it appears they get by with it.
A case in point is former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, who is one of several Republicans vying to replace the retiring Roy Blunt in the U.S. Senate. Greitins famously stepped down as governor in 2018 after a hairdresser testified that he had taped her hands to pull-up rings in his basement, blindfolded her, stripped her clothes off and taken a photo of her, which he threatened to release if she revealed their affair.
Now he's back running for Blunt's seat, despite that last month his former wife said in a sworn affidavit that he had violently abused her. Still, a poll taken after the accusations came to light showed Greitens neck-in-neck with Rep. Vicky Hartzler and Eric Schmitt, Missouri's attorney general.
Yes, our politics have changed. And I'm afraid not at all for the better.