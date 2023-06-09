Because I happen hail from a small town myself, I can attest that our former feature's editor's new book definitely deserves a spot in your library.
Mary Bergin, who directed our features staff and wrote a regular travel column herself, left the paper in 2008 when we ended our daily print edition. She launched a new career that has propelled her to the top tier of Midwest travel writers. Her travel and food features often make the pages of some of the Midwest's largest newspapers and online products.
Her "Small-Town Wisconsin," which came off the press just last month, is another example of why that's so. This is her sixth book and the first since her highly successful "Wisconsin Supper Club Cookbook," in which she visited some of the state's most highly touted supper clubs and convinced the chefs to share their recipes for folks to create at home.
Her renown as a writer was on exhibit a few weeks ago when she held a book signing at the Muskellounge and Sporting Club on the city's east side and saw her supply of books snatched up in a couple of hours by an overflow crowd.
"Small-Town Wisconsin" celebrates an estimated 1,500 Wisconsin municipalities with less than 5,000 inhabitants. Bergin picks out 50 of them, roughly a dozen in each of the four quadrants in which she divides the state, and then tells you why you should visit them and what surprises you'll find when you do.
Indeed, 20 of the 50 communities have fewer than 1,000 residents.
The result is a must-have book for any traveler who wants to explore Wisconsin and discover what really makes the state tick.
Each of the towns featured in Begin's book has a unique attraction that visitors are encouraged not to miss. Quirky bookstores in several locales, Warren's cranberry festival, the Driftless Cafe in Viroqua, the Wisconsin Great Northern Railroad in Spooner, Big Top Chautauqua in Bayfield and, yes, the Swiss Center of North America and every other thing Swiss in New Glarus.
The State Journal did a front-page feature on Bergin and her new book last Sunday and focused on none other than my and my late father's favorite New Glarus tavern, Puempels, a small-town attraction all by itself.
In what we in the newspaper business call "sidebars," Bergin highlights communities near the ones she features and explains why it would be worth your while to experience what's special and surprising about them as well.
All of Bergin's small towns and their unique attractions can be visited in a weekend, some in a day trip or, if the fancy strikes, travel the entire state and visit them all.
Anyone who wants to make plans for some fun and inspiring trips to the heart of Wisconsin needs to have this book. It's available at bookstores everywhere.