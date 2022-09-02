It isn't often you get a chance to see a pair of Pulitzer Prize winners, one a legendary investigative reporter who helped change the nation's history, the other whom many consider to be the country's premier biographer, on stage together right here in Madison.
That's exactly what's in store at this year's Cap Times Idea Fest — the sixth annual — which has become a must-see event for anyone interested in digging deeper for a better understanding of the major issues of the day.
Carl Bernstein, along with Bob Woodward, set the standard for investigative journalism for their Washington Post exposés that uncovered the Watergate scandal and precipitated the resignation of the president of the United States. He will headline a special Sept. 15 Idea Fest event in the Memorial Union's Great Hall.
The legendary newspaper reporter will be interviewed by Madison native David Maraniss, also of the Washington Post and the author of highly acclaimed biographies ranging from Vince Lombardi to his most recent on the legendary Native American athlete Jim Thorpe.
The Bernstein-Maraniss event is just one of two dozen sessions that begin Monday, Sept. 12, and continue through Saturday the 17th, on topics ranging from politics and social and racial justice to health and cultural issues that affect so much of our daily lives.
Cap Times editor and publisher Paul Fanlund and the newspaper's staff have put together what will be surely be the best Idea Fest yet, and that's saying something since the first five have been unmitigated successes.
The Bernstein and Maraniss program is doubling as a local news fundraiser. The two renowned journalists will appear together to talk about a number of issues, everything from Watergate and the resignation of Richard Nixon to the tumultuous presidency of Donald Trump, as well as Bernstein's new book, "Chasing History: A Kid in the Newsroom," which will be available free to all attendees.
Tickets to the Great Hall program are $125 and include drinks and appetizers, along with the chance to meet personally with the legendary pair. Cap Times members and those purchasing tables will receive a discount. The tickets can be purchased at captimesideafest.com.
And there's much more to this year's Idea Fest, including in-person appearances by Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, who has been serving on the Jan. 6 committee investigating the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
I'm personally looking forward to the in-person panel on politics featuring the Washington Post's Dan Balz and Post reporters Annie Linskey and Patrick Marley, along with our own political reporter Jessie Opoien.
There are two sessions on racial and social justice, including a look at south Madison projects inspired and led by people of color, and a panel featuring two more Washington Post reporters, Toluse Olurunnippa and Robert Samuels, who co-wrote the bestseller "His Name is George Floyd."
Other panels include an exploration of climate change initiatives in Wisconsin, a session on health issues featuring UW Health and Epic staffers, two sessions on sports focusing on Title IX and women's sports, food and cooking, and a student-only event featuring UW experts on coping with inflation.
I'm looking forward to what promises to be a week of serious discussion coupled with strong doses of inspirational and fun-filled experiences. Yes, there will be beer and music to make it a genuine fest.
Details of all the events, times and days are at captimesideafest.com. Take a look, and I'll see you there.