The Cap Times Idea Fest started out as a two-day affair back in 2017, and now in just its seventh year it has blossomed into an unparalleled week-long political and social event that features something for everyone.
Idea Fest kicks off this Sunday, Sept. 17, at 5 p.m. with a one-on-one interview with former Madison Police Chief David Couper at the iconic Leopold's Book Bar Caffè on Regent Street and concludes Saturday afternoon and evening, Sept. 23, with three blockbuster programs at the Memorial Union's Shannon Hall, featuring the likes of presidential advisers Anita Dunn and Bob Bauer, Martin Luther King Jr. biographer Jonathan Eig and Jan. 6 House committee member Republican Adam Kinzinger of Illinois.
And in the days between, there will be extraordinary programs including conversations with Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, the man who prosecuted George Floyd's murderer, and Vermont's independent U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, the political leader who rejuvenated progressive ideas. NPR's Judy Woodruff and her husband, journalist Al Hunt, will be featured at the Thursday night fundraiser at UW's Tripp Commons.
The complete program can be accessed here. You'll marvel at the jam-packed list.
To me, Idea Fest represents what a newspaper can do to add to its relevancy and serve its community in an age of media turmoil that has devastated local journalism in so many cities across the country.
The Cap Times has not only survived with its weekly print publication and daily digital editions at captimes.com, but it has augmented its regular news and opinion coverage with stimulating programs like Idea Fest, business breakfasts and a steady stream of in-person sessions featuring everything from cooking to movies, from chefs to musicians. The events have brought to life what was once confined to a printed page with live events that encourage audience participation.
It has served us well, and judging by the number of reader memberships and participants at Cap Times events, it has been well received by our audience, which has now gone statewide.
Idea Fest, of course, has become the main event. For one full week, it brings national, state and local news leaders to Madison. They'll discuss everything from free speech at the University of Wisconsin on this its 175th birthday to programs on combatting the climate crisis and how we can do a better job doing simple things like recycling our trash.
Lord Yancyy and Leotha Stanley will host a special jazz concert at the High Noon Saloon. Learn how to better use the medical web interface MyChart and how we can better deal with burnout and our mental health.
The weeklong program has been shepherded by publisher Paul Fanlund with big assists from members of the Cap Times staff, including editor Mark Treinen and managing editor Chris Murphy. You'll be seeing a lot of my colleague John Nichols, who will be moderating discussions with both Keith Ellison and Bernie Sanders. Food editor Lindsay Christians and reporters Natalie Yahr, Allison Garfield and Erin McGroarty will host several of the local panels.
And a major cog in the production of this big annual event is the acclaimed author and Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post editor David Maraniss, who not only moderates several of the high-powered panel discussions, but is instrumental in bringing Post staffers Dan Balz and Patrick Marley to take part and helping recruit some of the prominent speakers.
David's connection to The Capital Times goes back decades. He not only worked in our newsroom for a brief period of time, but his dad, Elliott, was my predecessor as editor of the paper and one of Wisconsin's finest journalists.
As editor emeritus who recently began his 62nd year at the paper, I'll be sitting back and taking in the whole show next week.
And that's what you need to do, too. You'll be challenged and entertained, and best of all, you'll come away with a head full of good ideas.