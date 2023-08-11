Either out of ignorance or just plain obstinance, Wisconsin's legislative Republicans apparently would rather put school-aged kids to work than help parents take jobs to help alleviate the state's labor shortage.
What other conclusion can you draw after the response from GOP leaders Robin Vos and Devin LeMahieu to Gov. Tony Evers' call for a special session to deal with the state's child care crisis?
As Wisconsin sits on a multibillion-dollar state surplus, Evers wants to spend roughly $300 million to extend the federal emergency Child Care Counts program that has been winding down after the pandemic and will completely stop by the end of the year.
The program has provided extra money for 4,300 child care centers in the state. Evers wants Wisconsin to continue the program so employers can help their workers send their young children to child care while holding down jobs.
The idea, which, incidentally, has been adopted in some form by other states, met with typical scorn from Assembly Speaker Vos and Senate leader LeMahieu. Their lemming-like colleagues will undoubtedly go along and adjourn Evers' call for a special session without taking action.
The GOP instead wants to use the $4 billion left in the surplus to give tax breaks, most of which will benefit high-income earners and leave those at the lower end with a paltry few bucks to help with finding a place to take care of their kids while they're at work.
But finding day care providers is becoming a major challenge. Providers can't afford to pay enough to attract workers and still charge parents an affordable price. Currently, with federal help, average pay for child care workers is $12.66 per hour, but was $10.66 before the pandemic program.
More than 63% of Wisconsin child care centers have staffing shortages and, according to the National Association for the Education of Young Children, some 80% of workers are facing burnout and exhaustion. Additionally, the nonprofit found in a survey that 32% of child care center owners would consider walking away from the field if economic conditions don’t improve.
What that means is that one parent can't work, adding to the ongoing shortage of workers facing many Wisconsin employers. Those facts, however, don't move legislative Republicans.
"The Senate remains committed to providing meaningful tax relief for Wisconsin families and addressing our workforce shortage without growing government entitlement programs," LeMahieu moralized while Vos complained it was a waste of money.
In their view, those earning upwards of $200,000 could use a big tax cut, but parents looking for someone to care for their pre-kindergarten kids deserve peanuts.