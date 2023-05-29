Remember Ray LaHood?
He's the former Republican congressman from Illinois whom Barack Obama appointed as his secretary of transportation when he took office in January, 2009.
He got some name recognition in Wisconsin because he engineered a plan to upgrade the state's passenger rail service under the president's $800 billion economic stimulus bill aimed at pulling the U.S. out of the recession caused by a reckless financial industry.
LaHood earmarked $810 million for infrastructure to improve the tracks used by Amtrak between Chicago and Milwaukee and add a spur to Madison capable of allowing Amtrak's Hiawatha line to travel 110 miles an hour.
Everything was set to go, and then an anti-public transportation politician named Scott Walker was elected governor. Walker declined the $810 million, a decision that eventually cost the state's taxpayers $100 million in unnecessary expenditures and left Madison in the passenger rail wilderness.
As with many things having to do with Scott Walker, it wasn't one of Wisconsin's finest moments.
Ray LaHood hasn't gone away. He is still advocating for passenger rail as co-chair of the U.S. High Speed Rail Coalition.
As a prelude to Memorial Day weekend he authored an op-ed for the Chicago Tribune pointing out that "following last summer’s chaos in the skies, with nearly 45,000 flights canceled and over 400,000 delayed, transportation experts are urging calm as travelers prepare for a summer of frustration and frayed nerves."
"If we had a nationwide high-speed rail network, holiday travel would be enjoyable," he wrote. "Instead of driving or flying, you could hop on a high-speed train, zoom across your region with great ease, comfort and peace of mind, and arrive right on time. Not to mention that it would cost less than flying.
"America’s holiday travel quagmire is a reminder that we are a global laggard when it comes to high-speed rail. In 26 nations across the world, including in emerging economies such as Morocco, high-speed trains collectively carry billions of passengers every year. Meanwhile, the Chinese have built 26,000 miles of high-speed rail since the mid-2000s, and they are just getting started."
The former transportation chief pointed out that America’s "fly-and-drive status quo" is reaching its breaking point.
"Our highways are full and building more of them will not fix the problem of ever-increasing congestion. Widening and building new highways draws ever more cars onto the road, creating a vicious cycle of never-ending road building.
"As air travel grows, the aviation system, too, is hitting its limits. Communities understandably resist siting major airports in their neighborhoods; we haven’t built a major airport in 28 years," he wrote.
LaHood believes a high-speed rail network can do for the country what the Interstate did to the backbone of our transportation system in the 1950s.
In his Tribune piece, he noted current Transportation Secretary Pete Buttitieg's lament asking "why people in other countries ought to have better train service and more investment in high-speed train service than Americans do."
"Secretary Buttigieg is right," LaHood added. "And as they languish in traffic jams and crowded airports this Memorial Day weekend, Americans will have plenty of time to reflect on how much they deserve — and need — high-speed rail."