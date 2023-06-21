If anything underscored the points Bernie Sanders, with John Nichols, made in their recently-released book “It’s OK to be Angry About Capitalism,” it was the chaotic debate and final resolution to avoid a national economic default earlier this month.
Yes, it averted a catastrophic disruption of both the U.S. and world economies, but it was consistent with how the authors described the unfairness of today’s “ultra-capitalism,” which keeps widening the gap between the haves and have-nots in American society.
In the book, Sanders explained that one of the great tragedies of modern American history is that we haven’t been able to implement Franklin D. Roosevelt’s vision that true individual freedom cannot exist without economic security and independence.
“Today in our ‘free’ country, 60% of our people live paycheck to paycheck — and real inflation-adjusted wages have not gone up for 50 years. Some 85 million of us are uninsured or underinsured and 60,000 die each year because they don’t have the medical care they need,” he noted.
“We have the highest childhood poverty rate of almost any major country on earth ... higher education is increasingly unaffordable and we lag behind many other countries in the academic achievements of our students ... millions of seniors lack the resources to heat their homes in the winter or buy the prescription drugs they need.”
“Meanwhile, while working families are falling further and further behind, the people on top have never had it so good. We now have more income and wealth inequality than ever before, with the richest three billionaires owning more wealth than the bottom half of our society — 165 million people.”
It has continued that way since roughly the 1980s because the rich own many of the politicians.
“They spend tens of billions of dollars on campaign contributions to both major political parties in order to buy politicians who will do their bidding,” the Vermont senator pointed out. “They spend billions more on lobbying firms to influence governmental decisions at the federal, state and local levels.”
Take a look at the debt ceiling fiasco to see what he’s talking about.
The House Republican leadership, if you can call it that, decided to take hostage the necessity of raising the cap on the national debt to force budget cuts on spending that had already been enacted by earlier congressional action.
Just how acquiescent their plan was to the already rich was exposed when they proposed to cut funding from programs that benefit the people in the country living paycheck to paycheck, but dismissed outright President Joe Biden’s proposal that a piece of the deficit be made up by reducing the massive tax cuts these same members of Congress gave the rich under Donald Trump.
Not surprisingly, Wisconsin’s Republican Sen. Ron Johnson was the poster child.
Johnson is one of the Senate’s major recipients of billionaires’ money. The Koch empire funneled nearly $3 million to him in his race last year, and two local billionaires, ABC Supply’s Diane Hendricks and container gurus Richard and Elizabeth Uihlein, sent his supporting PACs more than $10 million to bolster his reelection.
One might conclude that this was a way to say thanks for Johnson’s sweetening of the Trump tax cuts in 2017 by insisting on an amendment that allows corporations to avoid taxes by passing through profits directly to shareholders. The massive cuts for the rich proposed by Trump weren’t even enough for Johnson.
Less than six years later, Johnson voted against the debt ceiling compromise, apparently willing to allow the U.S. economy to crash while complaining that the GOP leadership hadn’t forced Biden to cut even more from safety net programs for the poor and downtrodden.
He had the audacity to proclaim:
“Unfortunately, Democrats seem to have no problem mortgaging our children’s future and Republicans haven’t figured out a way to stop them. I’ve consistently voted against massive deficit spending, so I’ll let those who consistently support it vote to increase the debt ceiling to accommodate their recklessness.”
Consistently voted against massive deficit spending?
This sanctimonious politician cost the federal government more than $3 trillion in added debt by supporting and expanding the Trump tax cut. He had no problem when his party voted three times to increase the national debt under Trump.
But it’s the Ron Johnsons of the world who are the major cause of growing income inequality in the country.
The billionaires, as Sanders underscored, own politicians like Johnson. And the working people of the country pay the price. ￼