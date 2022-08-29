Former Cap Times columnist Rob Zaleski has a habit of writing books about my favorite Madisonians.
First there was Ed Garvey, the longtime feisty labor lawyer and progressive icon. Zaleski had spent countless hours in 17 interviews with Garvey before he passed away in 2017.
When Zaleski's book was published in 2019, I wrote: "My longtime friend Ed Garvey passed away more than two-and-a-half years ago. Yet it was like he was in my living room last week while I was reading Rob Zaleski's just-released book, 'Ed Garvey Unvarnished.'
"The technique Zaleski employs — he likens it to a Bill Moyers' interview or the popular Playboy magazine interviews of old — allows Ed to speak in his own voice," I explained.
Well, the same is true of Zaleski's new book on another Madison icon who did so much to influence what our community is today — former Police Chief David Couper.
Zaleski's book was released this week, and if you want to gain an understanding of what made the often misunderstood Couper tick and how he came to be known as one of the nation's most progressive cops and how and why he decided to surprisingly become an Episcopal priest, you need to get down to your bookstore and buy it.
"David Couper — Beyond the Badge: Reflections of an Ex-Cop," will startle and delight you at the same time. Like he did with Garvey, Zaleski employs a one-on-one interview technique that allows Couper to tell his own unfiltered story, from his sometimes troubled personal life to the agony of dealing with a police department whose union wanted him to fail, as well as the epiphany that convinced him to become an ordained Episcopal priest.
Zaleski began his Capital Times career as the paper's sports editor (it should not go unnoticed that Zaleski was instrumental in naming Madison's legendary minor league baseball team the Muskies) and then for more than 20 years he wrote a several-times-a-week column we called "Up Close." He uses his interview skills with Couper to give readers an extraordinary accounting — yes, an up-close look — at the man who crusaded for a new, more inclusive approach to law enforcement.
Zaleski gets Couper to expand on his policing philosophy that cops have to stop acting like militia members and instead be protectors of all people, no matter which neighborhood they live in and no matter what their social status. The former chief explains why he deplores the recent trend, especially since the 9/11 attacks, of militarizing our law enforcement.
"Should police do what they have to do based on the threat of force they're facing?" he asks. "Or should they do what they have to do on the basis of assent by the community and the community being a part of it?"
He goes on the explain how today he would remake Madison's police department, including a five-day community discussion that would put officers face to face with all walks of life.
But Zaleski's interviews deal with much more than the now 83-year-old's often controversial 21-year tenure as Madison's top cop. He explores Couper's views on issues like the meaning of religion, abortion rights, gun laws, immigration, police body cams and the still painful scourge of racism.
The chapters on the loving relationship between Couper and his late wife Sabine and the painful years of fighting her cancer are particularly moving and offer keen insights into Couper's complex but straightforward philosophy of life.
For those of us who experienced David Couper's years as Madison chief, Zaleski has written a book that reminds us why it's so important to remember.