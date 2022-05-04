Last month's report by the Economic Policy Institute that showed 63% of Wisconsin's corporations paid no state income tax in the five years between 2015 and 2019 shouldn't have surprised anyone.
“This erosion in corporate taxes does not stem from any reduced ability to pay from corporations — profits have been extremely strong for decades, and even during the pandemic,” the independent nonprofit think tank found. “Indeed, corporate profits have risen even as corporate tax revenues have declined.”
In Wisconsin some of the wealthiest companies are paying no corporate taxes. Twenty percent of corporations in the state with more than $1 billion in taxable income paid no taxes during the five-year period, the Institute reported.
Indeed, it's estimated that revenues from corporate taxes between 1989 and 2015 fell by roughly 50%. That's been the trend not just in Wisconsin, but nationwide, the study added, pointing to a "combination of state corporate income tax cuts, a rise in the share of corporate profits earned by S-corporations, which are exempt from most state corporate income taxes, and the ability of large, profitable corporations to exploit loopholes that allow them to minimize their tax bills.”
Here in Wisconsin it will be remembered that in 2011 former Gov. Scott Walker and his Republican legislative colleagues passed the so-called manufacturing and agriculture tax credit, allowing companies to reduce their tax rate to practically zero.
As Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy pointed out in a recent column, Walker and the legislative Republicans argued that the tax credit was targeted to “job creators” who would funnel those savings into job creating enterprises — you know, the old trickle-down scam that has never worked and never will.
That job creator claim was disputed by Urban Milwaukee's own data wonk, Bruce Thompson, who found that the tax credit had no impact on jobs, but did, in fact, create an annual loss of $338 million in the state's corporate revenue, which will likely grow even larger in coming years.
“The growing erosion of state corporate income taxes has been a prime source of revenue weakness,” the Economic Policy Institute study noted, reducing the ability of states to provide services to their citizens, including “educating children; maintaining roads, bridges, and other transportation networks; ensuring public order and safety; monitoring public health; and providing clean water.”
To help fund some of these programs, of course, states have had to turn to taxes on individuals to make up for the shortfall. Or as was the case with Walker's Act 10, cut education expenditures, make teachers and public employees pay more for their health and pension plans, and neuter unions from seeking pay or benefit increases.
State aid to local and county governments also took a hit, forcing even greater reliance on the property taxes that are already among the highest in the country.
But these continued sops to the corporate business community are never enough.
When current Gov. Tony Evers announced his "clean energy" plan during Earth Week at the end of April as a blueprint for meeting his goal of carbon-free electricity generation by 2050 and helping meet the state’s commitment to cutting half of all greenhouse gas emissions by the end of this decade, the state's big business lobby's knees jerked.
The governor said his plan would reduce dependence on fossil fuels and would reinvest $14 billion a year now spent on imported coal, petroleum, gas and other energy sources to help protect natural resources and taxpayers' pocketbooks.
Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, quickly jumped in, contending the plan was “unaffordable” and “unrealistic” and would lead to higher energy prices.
“Wisconsinites have seen costs explode for electricity, natural gas for heat and gasoline over the last year, and the governor’s plan would only make things worse,” said WMC's vice president Scott Manley.
What Manley was really saying, of course, is that it might cost his members a few more bucks — at least temporarily — on energy costs as they reposition from fossil fuels to renewable energy resources.
It's become clear that as WMC members enjoy lower taxes, they don't want to help with the costs of positioning the state and its residents for a better future by attacking climate change and continued environmental problems.
Earlier in the month, WMC was successful in getting a conservative Waukesha County judge to nix the Department of Natural Resources’ proposed rules to make businesses deal with PFAS contamination they caused.
The chemicals have polluted public and private drinking water wells, forcing some residents to rely on bottled water. Elevated PFAS levels have been detected in drinking water within the townships of Peshtigo and Campbell along with the cities of Marinette, Madison, Eau Claire, Wausau and La Crosse.
But as far as the big business lobby is concerned, that's someone else's problem.
Meanwhile, though, give us another tax break.