Last I looked, Joe Biden wasn't president of Canada, or Great Britain, or Germany or France or anywhere else in the world that's currently suffering from inflation triggered to a great extent by the increase in the cost of oil.
But according to his political opponents, those other countries apparently don't count. Somehow the United States should escape the economic realities facing the rest of the world, and it's all Joe Biden's fault that it isn't.
And during the next four months they will focus on the cost of gas and the inflation rate to convince American voters to oust his party from control of Congress and him from the presidency two years later.
Not that any of them have any real answers to gas prices and inflation rates. It's only that Biden is responsible. Some claim we should be building more pipelines or opening more public lands to drilling. Only problem with that, aside from what it means for the future of Earth's climate, is that it would take years for any of it to have an effect in the first place.
And they certainly don't like taking the public's mind off the ball with "silly issues" like protecting same-sex marriage and the use of contraceptives. Or hearings on how their beloved president tried to stage a coup based on lies about the last presidential election.
For instance, Sen. Ron Johnson, who is facing a re-election battle in November, thinks it's absolutely a waste of time to pass a bill codifying gay marriage, claiming no one is aiming to overturn it. He's apparently unaware that Justice Clarence Thomas suggested exactly that in his concurrence with the Roe v. Wade decision last month.
He also continues to pooh-pooh the Jan. 6 insurrection investigation, absurdly suggesting that Democratic leaders and security personnel were responsible for allowing the protesters to enter the U.S. Capitol. Besides, we ought to be talking about how Biden and the Democrats are tearing down America. I think Jan. 6 showed precisely who wants to tear down America.
One of my longtime readers, Steve Anderson of Eau Claire, emailed a copy of a story making the rounds in northwestern Wisconsin's Chippewa Valley concerning the same-sex marriage vote in the House last month.
The two Wisconsin congressmen who represent portions of the valley split on the marriage vote. Third District Democrat Ron Kind voted yes while Seventh District Republican Tom Tiffany voted an emphatic no. Eau Claire's WQOW asked the two congressman why they voted the way they did.
Kind, who is retiring from Congress after this year, explained he voted yes because “when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, it put the right to privacy on shaky ground and called into question past rulings affecting marriage equality and access to contraception."
"Every Wisconsinite should be able to make personal decisions about their bodies, lives, and futures without interference from politicians,” he added.
Tiffany, who has been one of Donald Trump's most loyal foot soldiers and firmly believes the election was stolen and Jan. 6 was no big deal, didn't mince any words in his response:
“Instead of addressing the record-breaking inflation, skyrocketing gas prices, rising crime, and the worsening border crisis that the Biden administration created, House Democrats are attempting to distract the American people.
"This legislation is nothing more than a cheap attempt to fearmonger Americans into believing that every Supreme Court decision is under threat. We all know that’s not true. ... It’s time to end the distractions and reverse course from the failed economic policies of President Biden and Pelosi’s House Democrats.”
In an attempt to get Tiffany to clarify whether he is for or against same-sex marriage, the television station followed up by asking him three questions:
1. Based on (your) official statement, are your constituents to infer that your vote has nothing to do with your stance on gay marriage? What is your stance?
2. If you view this bill as a political distraction, why didn’t you abstain from voting?
3. If your focus was and is on other issues, wouldn’t it have taken the exact same amount of time to vote yes as it did to vote no? Why did you vote no?
Not surprisingly, the congressman hasn't replied.
No, for heaven's sake, we don't want to talk about mundane issues like protecting marriages and the rights of Americans to legally use contraceptives.
Let's talk about things politicians can't control in the first place, like gas prices.