Congressional Democrats and President Joe Biden last week celebrated the passage of the so-called Inflation Reduction Act, as well they should have.
They also took a victory lap for passing legislation to shell out nearly $53 billion to tech giants so they can make more semiconductor chips. Meanwhile, America's low-income parents struggle to provide a decent life for their kids.
To be sure, the Inflation Reduction Act is a historic law, containing the most significant federal investment yet to counter the climate crisis and provisions that will lower drug costs for the nation's senior citizens by allowing Medicare to negotiate prices with the country's bloated pharmaceutical giants.
And the new law will be paid for by establishing a 15% corporate minimum tax and a new tax on corporations that buy back stock to increase their bottom lines.
Like the chronic poverty that plagues our nation, the climate crisis was a long time coming. The New York Times recalled recently that in 1969 — 53 years ago — Daniel Patrick Moynihan, then an adviser to President Richard Nixon, wrote a memo declaring that the increase in carbon dioxide being released in the atmosphere by the burning of oil, gas and coal would dangerously heat the planet, melt the glaciers and cause the seas to rise.
“Goodbye New York,” Moynihan wrote. “Goodbye Washington, for that matter.”
Now, all this time later, Congress has taken action, albeit without support from a single Republican.
Former Vice President Al Gore — who won the popular vote for president in 2000 only to have the U.S. Supreme Court give the Electoral College vote to George W. Bush — hailed the new law as "a major threshold." Gore's book, "An Inconvenient Truth," backed up Moynihan's observation 16 years ago.
"I did not for a moment imagine it would take this long," he said.
But with all the celebrating over this piece of legislation, the plight of poor families was left to fester, continuing the country's historic record of inequality and, sadly, threatening the well-being of millions of American children.
Joe Biden's original Build Back Better plan included an expanded child tax credit — $3,000 for each child ages 6 to 17 and $3,600 for each child under 6 — but it died when Senate Democrats couldn't muster the required 50 votes, thanks mainly to West Virginia's Joe Manchin, Arizona's Kyrsten Sinema, and, of course, the 50 Republicans who stubbornly opposed it.
The tax credit had been part of earlier legislation called the American Rescue Plan, which was aimed at helping Americans through the coronavirus crisis. It proved to be a resounding success, pulling more than 3.4 million American kids out of poverty.
The problem was that it lasted only a year, and now families that had been able to buy enough food, pay the rent and give their kids a better life are back to their pre-pandemic hard times, barely scraping by and holding down multiple jobs at the same time.
Columnist Ezra Klein of the New York Times said it best: "America has turned its back on its poorest families."
Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado told Klein that by including child credits in the pandemic plan, “we said we wouldn’t accept the levels of child poverty we have as a permanent feature of our democracy.
"And not only did the world not come to an end, but the families I talked to, who spent the money on everything from school clothes to a bicycle, were relieved of stress. That was the word they used with me. They were relieved of enormous, backbreaking stress.”
Journalist Bryce Covert put it in a nutshell when he pointed out:
"Americans may roll their eyes at being constantly compared unfavorably with Western European countries, but in this case we aren’t just bested by the usual suspects. The United States is a pretty extreme outlier. Out of 40 countries, America ranks 38th, behind not just Finland, Denmark, Germany and France but also Slovenia, Estonia, Russia and Mexico.
"There’s a very simple reason for this," he continued. "We don’t give parents enough money to raise their children. Or at least we didn’t until last year’s expanded child tax credit payments that proved we could if we wanted to."
The real difference is that the United States doesn't prioritize reducing child poverty, as opposed to many of its foreign peers.
“It’s no more complex than we spend less, and so poverty rates are higher among kids,” commented Hilary Hoynes, an economist at the University of California, Berkeley.
Ironically, while we spend less on the well-being of our children, it's costing us plenty.
Numerous studies have shown that it’s good for children to grow up with more money, that it’s good for parents to know they can get their car fixed or buy school clothes. Failure to provide such basic support is costing us billions as we deal with everything from education deficits to health problems. And the worsening social inequities lead to more crime and all its related costs.
"That’s why parents work so hard, at jobs they often hate, year after year," Bennett said "And that’s why it’s such a moral horror that a country as wealthy as ours leaves so many children in poverty."
But once again, just like with the 50 years of inaction to confront the climate crisis, our political leaders can't get their act together. They can come together to spend billions on corporate welfare for chip manufacturers, but helping get our children out of poverty continues to be a bridge too far.