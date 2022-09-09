Many Republicans are accusing President Joe Biden of dividing the country by characterizing "MAGA Republicans" — those who believe Donald Trump can do no wrong and his opponents don't deserve to live — as semi-fascists who are threatening American democracy.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, himself one of the most divisive politicians in Washington these days, led the way.
"President Biden has chosen to divide, demean and disparage his fellow Americans. Why? Simply because they disagree with his policies," McCarthy said in a speech. "That is not leadership ... (he) should apologize for slandering tens of millions of Americans as 'fascists.'"
But while in Wisconsin for Labor Day this week, the president made it clear he isn't about to apologize. He insisted that many in the GOP are “full of anger, violence, hate, division.”
One example of that were pledges made by Luis Miguel, a Republican running for a Congressional seat in Florida, after the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago for classified documents Trump took from the White House.
He declared that "under my plan, all Floridians will be able to shoot FBI, IRS, ATF, and all other federal troops on sight."
The nonprofit "Right Wing Watch" compiled a series of videos that captured other incendiary comments in recent weeks:
“We need a total dictator, Trump.”
“The point of Christian nationalism, my goal, is to break American democracy.”
“Raise an army that is personally loyal to him (Trump).”
“Elect a dictator, suspend the laws, dismiss the legislature, and the dictator taxes the people …”
“The greatest example of love is to kill those traitors!”
“A firing squad would be great …"
But that kind of rhetoric is not uncommon. Even the mercurial Lindsey Graham — the South Carolina Republican who once called Trump a "jackass" and an "idiot" and now is his biggest fan — claimed that if the feds dared to charge Trump over the classified stash there would be riots in the street.
Biden's recent speeches have targeted such remarks.
“I do think anyone who calls for the use of violence, fails to condemn violence when it’s used, refuses to acknowledge when an election has been won, insists on changing the way in which we rule and count votes, that is a threat to democracy,” he declared in a Pennsylvania speech.
Referencing Trump, he added, “You can’t love the country and say how much you love it when you only accept one of two outcomes of an election: Either you won or you were cheated.”
No, I don't think Biden's new feistiness is at all over the top, as some claim. He's telling it like it is and asking the American people to decide what's right come this fall's elections.
It is those who would bend the Constitution, ignore laws and call for violence who are the ones who need to apologize for what they've done to America.