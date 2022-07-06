As we celebrate America's independence this week, I'm wondering if Waukesha County Executive and state Republican Party Chair Paul Farrow is reconsidering his dismissiveness over the news several months ago that 10 of his key associates tried to pass themselves off as Wisconsin Electoral College voters.
Farrow's response was, in effect, there was "nothing to see here" when the scheme was uncovered a few weeks after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and the failed attempt to get Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the election results.
On the same day that Wisconsin certified its 10 electoral votes for Joe Biden, 10 Republicans met secretly in another part of the state Capitol and cast the state's votes for Trump, forwarding them to the National Archives and others. Those fake electors included several county GOP chairs and none other than Farrow's predecessor as state chair, Andrew Hitt, a Michael Best and Friedrich senior counsel who signed the documents sanctioning the fake Trump votes. (Michael Best, it will be remembered, is the blue-chip law firm that helped legislative Republicans secretly draw their infamous 2011 redistricting gerrymander.)
When the scheme was unearthed, Farrow was quick to come to the rescue.
He claimed that if he had been chair he would have done the same thing, adding that the disclosure of the ruse was “yet another Democrat attempt to resurrect a baseless story from two years ago.”
“Democrats have tried to use this event to distract from their abysmal record on election reform. It didn’t work then and it won’t work now,” the career Republican operative fumed.
And yes, the oft-dysfunctional Wisconsin Elections Commission decided not to press any charges when a group filed a complaint seeking penalties. One of its GOP commissioners, Milwaukee businessman Robert Spindell, happened to be among the phony 10.
Hitt, a former Scott Walker adviser, contended that the 10 Republicans "simply gathered on the advice of legal counsel to ensure all options were preserved in case of a court decision favorable to the Trump legal team in ongoing litigation." He didn't mention that the state Supreme Court had already thrown out the last suit claiming the election was stolen.
But now, thanks to the investigations by the House committee examining the Jan. 6 insurrection and how close we came to losing American democracy, that "simple gathering" doesn't appear to be so innocent after all.
It turns out that it was all part of a sinister plan hatched by Trump himself with the likes of Rudy Giuliani and a nut case law professor named John Eastman. The scheme was to get Pence, who was charged with the routine counting of the Electoral College votes, to throw out the votes from contested states — Wisconsin being one of seven — for Biden and replace them with the Trump votes, which had conveniently been submitted from those same states.
Yes, it was bizarre and something that had never occurred in U.S. presidential election history. Thankfully, Mike Pence refused to go along, heeding advice that it was patently illegal, not to mention that it would have in effect been a coup, replacing an elected president with one who had lost and upending the U.S. Constitution.
But it turns out the story hasn't ended there. Along comes our stranger-than-life U.S. senator, Ron Johnson.
Apparently, despite all the best laid plans, those 10 fake Wisconsin votes hadn't reached the vice president on Jan. 6. And so a last-minute rush was on to get the votes to him.
According to testimony and documents presented to the House investigation, former Dane County Judge Jim Troupis (he was appointed to the Dane County bench by then Gov. Scott Walker, but served less than a year), now the lawyer for Trump's 2020 Wisconsin campaign, contacted Johnson with an urgent message to get those fake votes to Pence.
Johnson had his chief of staff contact the VP's office, but was told that Pence wasn't to be sent those votes.
The Wisconsin senator, true to form, claimed he knew little about it.
"I was aware that we got something they wanted to be delivered to the vice president," Johnson told reporters, "I mean, you guys, this took place in the span of a few minutes. The story ended. There's nothing to this."
Except, of course, there is.
Not many hours after, as the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported, Johnson “acknowledged he coordinated with Troupis and his chief of staff by text message that morning to get to Pence a document Troupis described as regarding ‘Wisconsin electors.’” (Troupis had been involved with the false electors in Wisconsin and had unsuccessfully challenged the results of the Wisconsin election in court.)
Rather than criticize the attempt to subvert the Electoral College count, Johnson then publicly proclaimed late last week that Troupis is a "hero." He couldn't explain what for, but added that the lawyer is a victim of the "radical left" and the "corporate media."
It also turns out that Johnson was among a group of GOP senators who attended an event on Jan. 4 with MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell that amplified claims of election fraud.
Ahead of the certification vote, Johnson planned to lodge an objection on the floor against Wisconsin’s electors, but then instead signed onto the formal objection of Arizona that took place before the sacking of the Capitol. After the assault on the Capitol stunned even the election deniers, Johnson changed his mind and voted to accept Arizona's vote.
So it turns out that circumstances changed the day, but that doesn't excuse our sitting U.S. senator and the dozens of others who, despite their oaths to defend the U.S. Constitution, were willing to participate in a scheme to overthrow the U.S. government.
Yes, there was something — a lot, it turns out — to see here. And like Donald Trump, they all need to be penalized.