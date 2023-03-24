The New York Times a few weeks ago caught up with Vermont independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, who also happens to be a favorite among many Wisconsin voters.
Sanders, who often appeared at the old Fighting Bob Fests sponsored by The Capital Times and the Progressive magazine, has written a new book entitled "It's OK to Be Angry About Capitalism," which has been described as a “scorching denunciation of a system that is manifestly failing the vast majority of people along with the planet itself.”
The book was released at the end of February and is already on the bestseller lists.
Sanders wrote the book in collaboration with our own John Nichols, who has long been an admirer of the self-proclaimed Democratic socialist. Only Nichols could make the book, as we old journalists like to say, sing. And sing it does.
But the Times' story wasn't about the book. It focused on Sanders becoming the chair of the Senate's Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, which, the paper points out, gives him sweeping jurisdiction over his hallmark issues, such as access to health care, the high cost of prescription drugs and workers’ rights.
"In two unsuccessful bids for the White House, Sen. Bernie Sanders made no secret of his disdain for billionaires," the piece begins. "Now, in what could be his final act in Washington, he has the power to summon them to testify before Congress — and he has a few corporate executives in his sights."
One of his targets is Stéphane Bancel, the chief executive of Moderna, who Sanders maintains “has become a multibillionaire” by developing a coronavirus vaccine with government money.
“I think Mr. Bancel should be talking to his advisers about what he might say to the United States Senate,” Sanders warned.
Others include Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, and Howard Schultz, the on-and-off chief executive of Starbucks.
Notes the Times, "He views them as union busters whose companies have resorted to 'really vicious and illegal' tactics to keep workers from organizing."
The paper paid respect to Sanders' evolving role in American politics.
"The chairmanship is the latest turn in Sanders’ long career in politics, a coda to his rise from a left-wing socialist curiosity to a national figure with respect, power and a devoted fan base. After three decades in Washington, he still manages to cast himself as an outsider. And while he may never ascend to the presidency, there is no question that he has left his mark on national politics, reviving and strengthening the American left."
We've long known that here in Wisconsin, where Sanders' brand of democratic socialism echoes the days of the Milwaukee socialists who ran Wisconsin's largest city for decades. His progressive politics also are familiar to the students of Wisconsin's political history and Fighting Bob La Follette's legacy.
Perhaps he'll make a return visit to the state.
According to the Times: "As committee chairman, Sanders said he intended to 'take the show on the road' by having hearings in places other than Washington so he could hear from ordinary Americans, such as older people who have a hard time paying for prescription drugs, working families struggling to pay for child care and students who cannot afford to pay for college."
That's what we've always liked about Bernie Sanders.