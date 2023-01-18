The Department of Transportation and a host of others are applauding the success of the new rush-hour fourth lane to the South Beltline.
Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson said travel time reliability has improved along the Beltline by about 30% since the "flex" lane was completed in late summer, in effect making the Beltline between Verona Road and the intersection with I-90/39 an eight-lane freeway.
“That's a significant result,” he said. “With the Flex Lane, we are alleviating congestion on the Beltline, which enhances safety and mobility for drivers who use it every day for work or business.”
The only negative, added Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett, is that some drivers are turning it into an impromptu race track. It's not a passing lane, he added, and "definitely not a speed lane."
As an old guy, I remember a similar euphoria among highway enthusiasts when this same Beltline was widened to six lanes from four back in the 1980s.
Old Highway 12/18 had indeed become an unsafe thoroughfare that funneled traffic from eastern Dane County and beyond through a stretch, mostly in Monona, that had become clogged with development, including bars and restaurants, a mid-sized shopping center, a growing campus of thousands of workers at WPS and even single-family residences whose driveways fronted the highway. Accidents occurred nearly daily, some of them fatal.
The proposal for a new freeway erupted into a huge Madison-style controversy because the state's DOT wanted to run a relocated Beltline right through Mud Lake Marsh, filling in a significant portion of one of the few remaining natural wetlands protecting Madison-area lakes.
After several years of wrangling, mainly among highway zealots and environmentalists, a compromise was reached to bridge most of the marsh, and the new six-lane super highway was opened in 1988 to much fanfare, many predicting that the new highway would solve the Madison area's longtime traffic problems by cutting down on travel time.
But as many warned back then, ever larger and wider highways seldom fix the problems they are supposed to solve. It doesn't take long to fill those super thoroughfares with yet more traffic. People take advantage of the temporary faster times to move further from the cities and increase the miles they drive.
This phenomenon is being played out in Milwaukee right now over the DOT's plan to expand I-94 to eight lanes in the area that passes the Brewers' American Family Field. Opponents contend that widening that 4.5-mile stretch will just make it easier for people to work in Milwaukee, live in the suburbs and add to the pollution already caused by motor vehicles.
Earlier this month, in a story headlined "More Lanes, Meant to Cut Traffic, Made It Worse," the New York Times reported that since the 1960s traffic officials across the country have opted for the same solution: widen the highway.
But while adding lanes can ease congestion initially, it can also encourage people to drive more. A few years after a highway is widened, research shows, traffic congestion — and the greenhouse gas emissions that come along with it — often returns, the story noted.
It also pointed out that over the next five years, states will receive $350 billion in federal dollars for highways through last year's infrastructure bill.
"While some have signaled a change in their approach to transportation spending — including following federal guidelines that encourage a 'fix it first' approach before adding new highway miles — many still are pursuing multibillion dollar widening projects, including in Democratic-led states with ambitious climate goals," it added.
President Joe Biden's transportation secretary, Pete Buttigieg, admits that sometimes widening is necessary, but other options for addressing traffic, like fixing existing roads or providing transit options, should be considered.
“Connecting people more efficiently and affordably to where they need to go is a lot more complicated than just always having more concrete and asphalt out there,” Buttigieg said.
Ever since the U.S. embarked on building its massive Interstate system, the emphasis has been overwhelmingly focused on building more and bigger highways. But if the idea is to reduce traffic congestion, it has completely backfired. Traffic has gotten worse, whether on our own Beltline or on Chicago's expressways.
It's been less than five years since Illinois widened its I-90 route between Elgin and Chicago to four lanes in each direction. Already, traffic on the new road is backed up consistently every work day.
Several interviewed in the Times' story emphasized that transportation officials need to start thinking differently, spending more on public transportation options instead of treating it like an unwanted stepchild.
Nowhere is that more the case than here in Wisconsin, where legislative leaders refuse to even look at ideas like regional transit authorities, expanded bus service, commuter rail or even an Amtrak connection to the state's capital city, all of which could reduce motor vehicle traffic at a fraction of the cost of building more and more ribbons of concrete.
Unless we begin thinking differently about our transportation needs, we need to start thinking about where we're going to add that fifth lane to our Beltine a few years from now.