Back from Arizona and 80-degree temperatures to probably another month of 40s here at home.
During our roughly 35 years of trading our fickle March weather for spring training baseball and the sun, we've always been glad to get back after experiencing a few weeks of Arizona's crazy politics.
But I'm not so sure Wisconsin is any less crazy nowadays with nut cases like a former Supreme Court justice and Republican legislators demanding that we throw out the results of a democratically conducted election, cancelling the votes of millions of state citizens — even nearly two years after the fact.
One of the first things we saw after getting off the plane at Phoenix's Sky Harbor Airport was a handful of people picketing at a major intersection demanding that the state's attorney general act now and throw out Arizona's election as well.
My thoughts immediately conjured up images of our own political genius, state Rep. Timothy Ramthun, who has made a career out of doing dumb things, not only in the Legislature, where he spouts QAnon conspiracies, but as a member of the Kewaskum School Board where he was known as a pain in the butt for his disruptive tactics.
Now he's running for the GOP nomination for governor and has immediately attracted a healthy following of Donald Trump worshipers who specialize in sending half-wits to public office.
But I digress.
The annual Arizona trip is all about baseball. And for the first week and a half it looked bleak. Spring training games were cancelled, and by the time the players and owners reached an agreement, we were limited to five games during our stay when ordinarily a dozen or so are on the agenda.
Suffice it to say that politics wasn't on the minds of the thousands of Phoenix-area folks who earn a few bucks during spring training and the hundreds of businesses that rely on those six weeks in spring to help them make it through the rest of the year and Arizona's not tourist-friendly awful heat.
Mesa, for instance, where the Cubs train, only a few years ago voted to build a new stadium for the Cubs' right-wing owners, the billionaire Ricketts family from Omaha, Nebraska., with the promise that the team would continue to stay in the city and help the local economy. (There was nothing wrong with the old stadium and, in fact, it is still being used by the Oakland Athletics to this day.)
You can imagine the chagrin of the local taxpayers who are paying increased property taxes and the hometown business owners who helped pass the bonding referendum, as everything connected with spring training was at a halt.
And all this came on the heels of two years of cancelled and curtailed activity because of the coronavirus.
By now we should all know that workers and local commerce — and especially the fans — get little consideration from the billionaires when it comes time to protect their bottom lines. Isn't that always the case?
Thank goodness, baseball is bigger than these plutocrats who continue to do their best to destroy the game that feeds them.
I admit, it's people like me who enable them and their excesses. But it's not out of homage to their "stewardship" of the game, but to the game itself.
Because all's right with the world again when the ump proclaims, "Play Ball!"