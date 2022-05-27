Readers of this column know I'm an unreconstructed baseball fan, suffering the agony of defeat and experiencing the thrill of victory on a roller coaster that only lifetime Cubs' fans can appreciate.
I probably spend as much time following baseball as I do state and national politics. The first passion is fun, the latter, especially these days, is depressing.
What's always fascinated me about baseball players, for instance, is their superstitions. If only politicians could be so creative.
A player on a hitting streak, for instance, won't change his underwear for fear of breaking the streak. Almost all of them are careful not to step on the first or third base foul line when crossing the field.
Some pitchers insist it's bad luck to have sex the night before a game. Famed pitcher Tim Lincecum, a San Francisco Giant for the bulk of his career, wore the same hat every game he pitched, claiming it only brought him luck.
Even when my son Dan played collegiate and amateur baseball, he would insist on eating the same breakfast at the same restaurant which, he claimed, would guarantee him a three-hit day.
One of my favorites, though, was the former Cub, Moises Alou, who refused to wear batting gloves. So to make his hands tougher, he admitted to peeing on them, ostensibly to develop callouses to better grip the bat.
It didn't bring him any luck on that fateful playoff game on Oct. 14, 2003, when a young fan named Steve Bartman reached for a ball left fielder Alou insists he would have caught and, indirectly at least, sent the Cubs on to another 13 years before finally winning their first World Series since 1908.
Besides, no one would shake Alou's hand after he disclosed his recipe for strong hands.
But none of this compares to yet another superstition that's gained a foothold in the major leagues.
According to a New York Times story by James Wagner this week, it all began back in 2012 when Alcides Escobar of the Kansas City Royals took a bottle from his locker and sprayed Salvador Pérez with it.
An irate Pérez warned his fellow Venezuelan, using some choice words in Spanish, not to mess with him. Hours later, the story went on, Pérez was far from bothered. He not only collected four hits but smelled great during the entire game. Turns out the bottle contained women’s perfume.
“From then on, I bought all the Victoria’s Secret there was,” Pérez recalled recently.
Now countless other players — many of them from Latin America, Wagner wrote — engage in the practice on a daily basis: dousing themselves in cologne or perfume before stepping onto the field.
“When people go to work — man or woman — they get ready and dress up,” said Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel, who is from Cuba. “I see it like that: This is my job and I like to look good, and I like to smell good, too.”
While the perfume fad started mainly among Latino players, it has spread to other major leaguers as well.
Wagner wrote, "Jordan Romano, the (Toronto) Blue Jays closer from Canada, said he never used cologne until a teammate, Rafael Dolis, a Dominican, gave him his first bottle last year. As Romano, 29, grew to love the ritual, the two began gifting each other new bottles and Romano developed his own method. He rotates among three colognes: one for when he feels good, one for when he said he feels “dangerous” and another for when he tries to break up the team’s losing streak."
No one uses more cologne than star starting pitcher Framber Valdez. He uses a "ton" of fragrance, according to his Astros teammates.
“You sweat a lot and sometimes you like to smell and feel comfortable and feel fragrant and feel free,” Valdez explained.
For games and practice — yes, Valdez also sprays himself for those — he said he uses a refreshing, tropical scent, wrote Wagner. But he uses a softer one when he isn’t pitching. When he goes out with his teammates, he has a third option that he described as “very intense.”
Asked if they helped him pitch better, Valdez, a key piece of the Texas team that reached the World Series last season, responded without hesitation, “Of course.”
He makes a lot more sense than those politicians claiming that a presidential election was somehow rigged.