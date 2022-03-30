Author and the Nation columnist Sasha Abramsky commented recently on how effective America’s right has become at exploiting people’s fears.
By pushing buttons around education and crime, highly organized conservative groups are bringing out the worst in American voters, he insists.
We’ve watched it take hold here in Wisconsin as conservative legislators have used the culture wars to weaponize education and elections, confident that it will all work to their advantage come election time.
That’s why, using false or misleading claims, they passed bills to banish public school courses on racism and diversity, expand the use of private school vouchers and supposedly give parents more control over what’s taught to their children.
They knew that Gov. Tony Evers would veto most of these draconian bills, but that’s the point. It isn’t that they’re trying to improve public education, but to take advantage of misleading hot-button controversies they can use to portray Evers as a villain in an effort to keep themselves in power.
Let’s just say that they’ve learned a lot from Donald Trump. You really don’t have to stand for anything, just be very good at standing against everything, demonize your opponents and you’ll gain a following. It all helps explain why the mainstream Republican Party doesn’t even bother to write a platform any longer. It’s got nothing to do with what they stand for, but what they stand against.
For example, make a straw man out of a concept that has been taught in some graduate school classes around the country and contend that it’s being taught in grade school and high school classrooms to the discomfort of white kids.
Abramsky writes that as Republicans ramp up their attacks on the purported invasion of K-12 classrooms by critical race theory, a just-released report from the D.C.-based nonpartisan watchdog organization Accountable US explores the connections these groups and their funders have with organizations pushing anti-civil rights and anti-voting rights policies.
To date, according to Catrell Brown, vice president of communications for the watchdog organization, these groups have convinced local officials, legislators and governors in 36 states to either adopt anti-CRT orders (some statewide, others local) or to legislate against the teaching of CRT. Many of those states, she says, are also passing or about to pass restrictions on voting rights.
“You’re seeing this overlap of misinformation,” Brown argues. “It’s something most Americans don’t know about.”
The report details the role that Koch operatives have played in pushing the culture wars, just as they did when they fanned the flames against health care reform and the “socialist” Barack Obama that culminated in the founding of the so-called tea party back in 2010.
The Washington Post reported at the end of February that the attacks have become so bad that African Americans are convinced that any teaching of Black history is under threat.
The newspaper quoted a Florida mother of four, Jamara Amani, explaining that while there hasn’t been much teaching of Black history as it is, a bill before Florida legislators at the time — one that bars material causing students “discomfort,” “guilt” or “anguish” — would limit the accurate teaching of Black American history in schools.
“If this law passes (and since then, it has) kids won’t be able to see themselves reflected at all within their own education,” she said.
The story went on to explain that in many parts of the country, Black educators say they have to be extra careful, concerned that material they present will make students or their parents uncomfortable or that a colleague or community member will be offended. They worry that assigning the wrong book or having an out-of-context comment captured on video could land them in hot water — or out of a job.
“You do have a lot of teachers who are fearful of what’s going on,” Atlanta African American teacher Della Cayson told the paper, adding, “I never imagined that we would be getting back to censorship in this country, and it’s frustrating to me.”
Rodney D. Pierce, a middle school teacher in North Carolina, traces the attacks on teaching to a comment President Trump made in 2020 that public schools teach kids to “hate their own country.”
“I think that raised the scrutiny on teachers, you know, put more of a microscope on us, particularly social studies or history teachers, or particularly those of us who are African American who, like myself, may have a reputation for being a Black history teacher who incorporates Black history into their content,” Pierce added.
The irony is that most of the moves to micromanage what’s taught about race in our schools came while the nation was observing Black History Month in February.
Not much of an observance, I’m afraid. ￼