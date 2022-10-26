There are so many important issues at stake in this fall's elections — the future of free elections for one — that it would be a pity if the results are determined by misleading, nasty and often patently false TV attack ads aimed at instilling fear.
It hasn't been enough that Mandela Barnes has been savaged by Ron Johnson's over-the-top claims that he's a dangerous man who wants to release slimy criminals to prey on innocent Wisconsin citizens.
The ads have been credited for vaulting Johnson ahead of Barnes in the latest polls. So now along comes Tim Michels to paint Tony Evers as one who doesn't care about people's safety either.
If it's possible, Michels' ads have been even more blatantly false, contending that the state's Parole Commission under Evers has sent heinous criminals to the streets to strike again. First, the governor has virtually no power in deciding who gets paroles, and second, the number of paroles during Evers' term haven't been much different from those granted by Parole Commissions under Republicans like Scott Walker and Tommy Thompson.
But when your aim is to hoodwink voters, who cares about little things like the facts?
While tens of millions of dollars are lavished on mean-spirited simplistic advertising — which political consultant can be the nastiest? — what's really at stake in the election gets brushed aside by all the noise. We can have debates, news coverage and position papers galore, but the audience that hears or sees them are a fraction of those who view an attack ad between quarters of a Badgers or Packers football game.
One example: Common Cause Wisconsin has been running a list of candidates for the Wisconsin Legislature on Nov. 8 and how they stand on outlawing the contentious partisan gerrymandering of the state's political districts.
Not surprisingly, the candidates who have pledged to work for redistricting reform are Democrats, along with two independents. No Republicans have told the nonpartisan citizen's lobby they would support redistricting reform. The party has mastered the practice, after all, and is in solid control of both legislative houses. Why would legislators want to change what for them is a very good thing for something that might be actually more fair and in keeping with the American idea that the people, not politicians, should select their representatives?
The irony is that polls show that upwards of 80% of Wisconsin citizens think that gerrymandering should be outlawed and that partisan redistricting ought to be replaced with nonpartisan panels or commissions.
Plus, whenever an advisory referendum on ending gerrymandering has been put before voters in the state's counties, every one has passed by margins of more than 2-1.
But an issue as basic as ensuring fair elections goes unnoticed.
How many voters realize, for instance, that if Tim Michels becomes governor, he and his compatriots in the Legislature will have a green light to completely revamp the state's voting system and how the elections are certified? Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vetoed nine bills passed by Republicans in the Legislature aimed at everything from giving legislators more power to control the Elections Commission to making it harder to vote absentee.
Michels has made it clear he'll gladly sign the bills if the next Legislature sends them back to his desk.
More than 60% of the state's voters believe the Supreme Court's overturn of Roe v. Wade was wrong, but both Michels and Sen. Ron Johnson believe it was right and will work to limit a woman's right to choose.
An overwhelming majority of Americans want politicians to keep their hands off Social Security and Medicare, but Johnson's broadsides that the pension system is a Ponzi scheme, and his calls for Congress to annually look at how how much to fund the programs, get little mention.
Then there's the climate crisis. While polls show that Americans believe that everyone from individuals to businesses, from state to the federal governments, must join in saving the planet, both Michels and Johnson have their doubts, Johnson going so far as labeling the notion of a warming planet "bullshit."
Americans, including Wisconsin's citizens, strongly support sensible gun safety laws like universal background checks, so-called red flag laws and a ban on assault rifles. Both Johnson and Michels have pushed back, parroting the gun-nut argument that despite the country's gun violence epidemic, we need no gun laws.
The decisions we make on Nov. 8 will affect the lives of millions in everything from their pocketbooks to the future of our schools, from the funding of Social Security and Medicare to the fairness of our elections.
The stakes are too high to be decided by slick and scary TV advertisements that illuminate nothing, but mislead everything.