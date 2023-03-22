A report from the Transportation Security Administration said volumes about our nation's love affair with guns.
TSA inspectors confiscated more than 6,542 firearms from airport passengers in 2022 — the highest number recorded since the agency was created shortly after the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001.
Of those guns taken at airport security checkpoints, 88% were loaded, the agency added. The number of guns was a nearly 10% increase over the 5,972 firearms seized in 2021, which was also a record.
And yet so many of our elected politicians continue to insist we don't have a gun problem.
By the end of February, the U.S. had already recorded 70 mass shootings in 2023 — more than two a day. In each of the last three years there have been more than 600 mass shootings.
The violence has puzzled most of the rest of the world. Just last month, the British Broadcasting Co. for instance, did a major story on America's gun culture, complete with a compilation of statistics to determine if there are any answers in them.
It noted that in 2020, the last year complete figures are available, some 45,222 people died by gunfire in the U.S. More than half of those, 24,292, were suicides. Still, 19,384 Americans lost their lives in homicides, a 34% increase over the previous year.
The network went on to explain to its British audience that Americans rank first in the world for gun ownership — 120 firearms for every 100 residents. That's more than double the next highest nation, Yemen, which has 52.8 guns per 100 people.
It's now estimated there are 415 million guns in the country.
Of all homicides in the U.S., 79% are the result of gunfire. In Canada the rate is 37%, Australia 13% and the United Kingdom 4%.
Meanwhile, another British news source, the Guardian, reported at the end of 2022 that an estimated 6 million American adults carried a loaded handgun with them daily in 2019, double the number who said they carried a gun every day in 2015.
That, the newspaper said, is according to a new study published in the American Journal of Public Health.
"The new estimates highlight a decades-long shift in American gun ownership, with increasing percentages of gun owners saying they own firearms for self-defense, not hunting or recreation, and choosing to carry a gun with them when they go out in public," the study's lead author, University of Washington professor Ali Rowhani-Rahbar, explained.
That report came on the heels of the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of a New York law last summer that placed strict limits on public gun carrying. For the first time, the court proclaimed that Americans have a constitutional right to carry a handgun for self-defense outside the home.
And as Rowhani-Rahbar pointed out, gun ownership among those who hunt or use them for other sport doesn't explain the huge increase in gun ownership or the carrying of firearms outside the home. In fact, where in the 1960s, hunters possessed 60% of the guns, today the figure is 40%.
Many blame the proliferation of guns in America on the National Rifle Association's morphing from a nonprofit that promoted gun safety and education into a powerful advocate for unfettered gun ownership that capitalizes on people's fear of crime.
"The only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun," NRA executive vice president Wayne LaPierre famously proclaimed after the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre.
His organization and the nation's firearms manufacturers have worked hand-in-glove for decades convincing people they need to buy guns to protect themselves — no matter who winds up owning or stealing them.
Longtime progressive gadfly Mike McCabe, who publishes the thoughtful blog "More Verb than Noun," posted a picture of a husband and wife along with their two children with what appears to be about 100 firearms displayed on the deck of their home.
"Why are we as a society so heavily armed?" he asked. "The imminent threat of death at the hands of enemy soldiers or remotely controlled drones does not hang over our heads the way it does in so many other places on Earth. Yet while war has not been waged on American soil in any of our lifetimes, we are armed to the teeth"
"How is it that bygone generations showed so much resiliency and courage in the face of famine and fascism and calamitous misfortune, while today’s Americans cower at the presence of challenges far less daunting?" he continued. "These are the questions that need to be wrestled with and answered before we’ll ever have a fruitful debate in this country about gun violence. Until bravery rises up, guns won’t be put down."
Excellent points. But until that happens, we better keep up our watch at the airports.