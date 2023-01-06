One of the saddest stories I read over the holidays was a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that found that the number of children killed by firearms is rising alarmingly.
The rate of child homicide in the U.S. rose by about 28% in 2020, the CDC report found, from 2.2 per 100,000 in 2019 to 2.8 per 100,000 in 2020, the first year of the pandemic.
According to the New York Times, homicide is the leading cause of death among American children, making the United States an outlier among developed nations. Car accidents, cancer and other illnesses and injuries are the top causes of death in those other countries.
About half of the murdered children were victims of gunfire. That says much about America's continued gun violence and our inability to do anything about it.
Overall, older children and boys of all ages were more likely to be victims of gun violence than younger children and girls.
The CDC's report was released just days before another sad news story. The state of Alabama on Jan. 1 became the latest state to allow people to carry a concealed handgun without a state permit that requires a background check.
The new state law ends the longtime requirement that a person get a permit to legally carry a concealed handgun in public.
Naturally, the legislation was championed by gun rights advocates who call it “constitutional carry,” in reference to the 2nd Amendment right to bear arms. Sheriffs and other law enforcement officers in Alabama argued that requiring people to get permits helps combat crime and enhance public safety.
The Los Angeles Times reported that Alabama lawmakers were under pressure from gun rights enthusiasts to approve the legislation.
"Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey almost immediately signed the legislation into law and highlighted her support in her reelection campaign," the paper's story said. "The ad showed the governor sitting at her desk at the Alabama Capitol, pulling a small handgun out of her purse along with a lipstick and cellphone."
Meanwhile, children in America are being killed by gunfire. Instead of passing legislation to address the problem, we make it easier for the carnage to continue.