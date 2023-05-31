CBS TV'S "60 Minutes" program of a couple of Sundays ago that exposed the way defense contractors are ripping off America's taxpayers shouldn't have been much of a surprise.
The corporations that produce the wares of war have been among the country's most notorious grifters practically since the founding of the republic.
It was Wisconsin's "Fighting Bob" La Follette, after having just fought a losing battle to keep the U.S. out of World War I, who fingered the arms manufacturers way back in 1917 for profiting from the war.
La Follette reminded the country that “wealth has never yet sacrificed itself on the altar of patriotism,” pointing out that arms merchants were reaping excessive profits while American boys were giving their lives in a European war.
Profiteering was rampant. La Follette and others chronicled the windfall profits made by military contractors, enriching a few at the expense of hundreds of thousands of servicemen who risked death in Europe.
A few years later, as World War II raged, a then relatively unknown U.S. senator named Harry S. Truman embarked on an investigation that exposed the enormous profits defense contractors were raking in while the rest of the country was sacrificing and rationing everything from butter and coffee to gasoline and shoes to support the Allies against Hitler.
“Their greed knows no limit,” said Truman in 1942 after his Senate probe revealed military contractors were gouging the government at such a critical time.
Things didn't change during Vietnam and the war in Iraq several years later. Four major contractors, including Blackwater and KBR-Halliburton, were found to be over-billing the U.S. government for critical war supplies.
What the "60 Minutes" program showed is that nothing has changed, even now during American efforts to support Ukraine in its struggle to push back the Russian invasion.
Indeed, signs are it has gotten worse since in a cost-cutting move the Department of Defense in the early 2000s eliminated 130,000 employees whose jobs were to negotiate and oversee defense contracts. Inexplicably, the DOD decided that the contractors could monitor themselves.
To make matters worse, a series of mergers in the arms industry created monopolies that have effectively limited the government's ability to shop around for better prices.
"60 Minutes" pointed out that in 1991, before the companies consolidated, a shoulder-fired stinger missile cost $25,000. Now the giant arms maker Raytheon has become the sole supplier. So it costs more than $400,000 to replace each missile sent to Ukraine. Even accounting for inflation and some improvements, that's a sevenfold increase, "60 Minutes" pointed out.
One of the key figures on the broadcast was Shay Assad, who in the 1990s was executive vice president and chief contract negotiator for Raytheon. Then he quit and became the Defense Department's most senior contract negotiator.
"The landscape has totally changed," Assad told reporter Bill Whitaker. "In the '80s, there was intense competition amongst a number of companies. And so the government had choices. They had leverage. We have limited leverage now."
Ironically, it had been the Defense Department itself that encouraged defense contractors to merge into larger firms, believing that it would produce efficiencies and lower prices. Instead, the opposite has happened and now fewer contractors can effectively demand higher prices because there's no one there to compete with them.
"If you're happy with companies gouging you and just looking you right in the eye and say, 'I'm gonna keep gouging you because I know you don't have the guts to do anything about it,' then I guess we should just keep doing what we're doing," Assad told Whitaker.
Meanwhile, the Defense Department is getting less bang for its bucks. Where they may have been able to ship 50 weapons to Ukraine, the budgeted money may only cover 40. The corporate profiteers pocket the difference.
What's so frustrating is that nothing is being done about it, or even can.
While both parties lavish tens of billions in more money each year on the Defense Department, there's no effort to find out how this money is being used and how much of it is being gouged by contractors who pretend they're dyed-in-the-wool American patriots.
Meanwhile, all too many members of Congress fret and stew over the possibility that some American is getting $20 extra in food stamps they believe they don't deserve while defense contractors are paying their CEOs millions and distributing dividends they effectively stole from the taxpayers.