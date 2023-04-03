Another mass shooting a few days ago, this one in Nashville, Tenn., was disturbing enough. But even more disturbing were the stories out of Washington, D.C., describing an American Congress collectively shrugging its shoulders.
As President Joe Biden once again revived his call for lawmakers to, at the very least, enact a ban on assault-style weapons, Rep. Tim Burchett from Nashville's home state of Tennessee remarked, “We’re not going to fix it. Criminals are going to be criminals.”
Burchett wasn't the only one to throw up his hands among a bevy of members of Congress who continue to pander to the gun lobby.
Burchett said he saw no “real role” for Congress to play in reducing gun violence, and volunteered that his solution to the issue of protecting his family was to home-school his kids.
Likewise, Sen. Mike Rounds, Republican of South Dakota, said Congress had done enough.
“When we start talking about bans or challenging the Second Amendment, the things that have already been done have gone about as far as we’re going with gun control,” Rounds told CNN.
He was referring to the narrow gun safety compromise passed last year that enhanced background checks to give law enforcement time to examine the juvenile and mental health records of any prospective gun buyer under the age of 21, and a provision that for the first time extended a prohibition on domestic abusers having guns.
And as usual, many Congressional Republicans resorted to their insistence that the problem has nothing to do with guns, but with the mentally ill who permeate our society.
All of which leads me to ask, are we somehow the only country in the world with a mental health problem?
Apparently so, because the U.S. stands all by itself in mass shootings. But the truth of what sets our country apart from the rest of the civilized world is that we have the most lax gun laws in the world, so lax that there are now more guns on the streets of America than there are people.
That's the one significant difference between Americans and people in other countries.
“Gun violence is uniquely an American problem because of lawmakers who refuse to act proactively to prevent it,” said Christian Heyne, the vice president for policy at the Brady: United Against Gun Violence organization.
He pointed out that House Republicans last week had originally scheduled a committee vote to weaken the government’s authority to keep short-barreled rifles off the streets.
“Our lawmakers should be working to strengthen our gun laws, not weaken them,” he told the New York Times.
Many state legislatures are also working on bills to make it easier to carry and conceal firearms and discouraging any attempt to limit their availability.
So here we are, saying "ho-hum" as we watch school kids get mowed down by AR-15s and innocent people are slain enjoying a show or watching a parade.
In the end, we must remember this: We're the ones who send these shrugging politicians to office.