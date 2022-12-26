It's been several years ago now, but every Christmas season George Vukelich, one of Madison's legendary DJs and radio personalities, would devote a significant piece of his program on WIBA, then owned by The Capital Times, to read from a collection known as the "Last Letters from Stalingrad."
The letters were written by German soldiers about to be crushed by the Russians who had astonishingly thwarted Adolf Hitler's brazen attempt to defeat fellow dictator Joseph Stalin in 1942.
During the summer, the Germans had advanced to the outskirts of Stalingrad, but when winter came the Russian Army was able to regroup, hold its territory and push the Germans' 6th Army back in what is often regarded as one of the most significant military defenses in history.
What was left of an estimated 270,000 German troops that had had been sent to the so-called eastern front had been surrounded, struggling in brutal weather with little supplies. The Germans knew they were to either be killed or captured. During a lull in the fighting, they were told to write their loved ones back home. Most of them knew it was probably the last letter they would write.
The letters were never delivered. Instead, the German high command took the seven bags of mail to study what the soldiers had written, what they said about their leaders, their morale and what lessons the German generals could learn. When they were later discovered, the letters were compiled into a 1962 book that is still available at many book outlets.
The reason Vukelich read those letters was because, even though written by soldiers serving one of the most vile regimes in world history, they represent a powerful antiwar testimonial that could have been written by any soldier in any war.
It wasn't without a purpose that Vukelich began reading them on the air during the height of the Vietnam War, another brutal conflict in which a country's leaders sent young men to die for questionable causes.
It was Hitler's ego and his belief in his own invulnerability that led him to order the siege of Stalingrad. He had been assured by his generals that the military could keep long supply lines open, a miscalculation that was exposed only a few months later.
Meanwhile, tens of thousands of young men died. But how little our leaders learn, even the Russians, who are now ironically on the other side, bogged down in another war, this one of their own making.
Not unlike what Hitler believed of Russia, Vladimir Putin assumed Ukraine would be an easy target and long supply lines could keep his military humming, using brute force to get his way. I wonder if this Christmas, young Russian soldiers whose lives are being sacrificed are writing their own letters to loved ones back home.
Each Christmas reminds us that it shouldn't be this way. Yet it's not only Russia in Ukraine, but there are five other conflicts in the world that have taken at least 10,000 lives in the past year and 16 more that have killed at least 1,000. The message of Christmas gets smothered by the never-ending lust for power and the inability of people to get along.
The late George McGovern, in his unsuccessful campaign for president back in 1972, famously remarked, "I'm fed up to the ears with old men dreaming up wars for young men to die in."
What a Merry Christmas it would be if we all were fed up.