One of the biggest fallouts from the devastating pandemic of the past two years is how it has changed how much of America works.
Employees have found that they can be just as productive on their home computers as they were when they traveled to the office each working day. First, it's considerably less expensive: lower gasoline bills, no parking fees, less expensive lunches, not to mention lower child care costs for those with toddlers at home.
Now, with waning coronavirus restrictions and vaccines that prevent serious illness, employers are pushing employees to return to work in person.
The debate is likely to continue for years.
The work-at-home phenomenon has had far-reaching effects — empty office buildings, restaurants without noon-time customers and, especially in many city downtowns, declining real estate values that affect everything from municipal property taxes to developers' investments.
There's another fallout, though, that's significant. It was brought home by a New York Times' business column this summer that lamented the loss of what so many of us have experienced in our jobs: office friendships.
The column generated a slew of letters to the editor that testified how those friendships have impacted lives in significant ways.
"My career has spanned nearly four decades, and the friendships I have built over the years have stood the test of time," wrote one. "They have supported me through all of life's ups and downs."
Another told of how a woman married her college sweetheart after nearly 45 years apart.
"We each drew up a wedding guest list and when I produced 100 or so guests, all dear and close friends, he asked me 'How do you know all these people?' I said, 'From work.'"
Still another related to a story about a woman's first teaching job.
"I was one of four newly minted teachers who became fast friends, supporting each other in our new profession," she wrote. "Forty-five years later, we are still learning from one another."
"My thoughts turn to young people working at their first jobs after graduation," a New Jersey woman commented. "They don't know anyone in their new location. Their only contacts are through work." She added that workmates often invite each other to cookouts, holiday gatherings, ballgames or a couple of beers after work.
I, too, have been working from home most of the time. It's quieter in my empty nest, and it's as easy to work on my home computer as it is to work on the big clunker on my office desk. Staying in touch is easy with a text message or a couple of mouse clicks.
But missing is the personal interaction with fellow staffers, the banter over last night's baseball game, the news of family members, the invite to lunch.
One of the first friends I made at work became the best man at my wedding. Others formed a bowling team that reinforced our friendships. Our wives became friends. We attended music concerts and ballgames and, yes, probably stayed too late at the bar on a Friday afternoon after a grueling week. More than one found their life's soulmate at the office.
I's sure there are other ways in today's office-less world to form lasting friendships. Somehow, though, I don't think it will ever be the same.