It was only a week after a speeding driver blew a stoplight on Cottage Grove Road, smashing into a car and killing an elderly couple who were leaving the parking lot at a cafe where they had just had breakfast.
My wife Sandy and I were first in line at the stoplight at the intersection of East Broadway and South Stoughton Road when the left-turn arrow flashed green. I began to proceed through the intersection when a gray sports car came roaring through the red light at what appeared to be at least 50 mph. Anyone who may have been in his way was doomed.
Luckily, I braked in time. We just looked at each other and said, "Wow," realizing we could have easily been that couple who lost their lives only a few days before.
Unfortunately, our experience isn't all that unusual these days. Speeding at twice the limits, running red lights, passing on the right shoulder and butting into traffic lanes have become commonplace. Reckless driving on our streets has become an epidemic that is puzzling law enforcement not only here, but throughout the country.
Some insist that it's the pandemic that's causing people to become more deranged.
Let's face it, we're suffering from "collective trauma," wrote Marisa Iati in the Washington Post, contending that many people are near a breaking point.
But it's not just on our streets and highways. We see it on airplanes where air-rage incidents have become commonplace. There have been attacks on health care workers and school board members. Students are attacking teachers. Bathrooms are routinely trashed.
Workers who face the public say Americans are "devolving into children," wrote Sarah Lyall in the New York Times. They're screaming at waiters and throwing tantrums over sold-out items at the grocery store. The smallest thing sends them into a tailspin of hysteria, she added.
Her newspaper a couple of weeks ago devoted a major story to the phenomenon, noting that not only are deaths in car crashes reaching new highs, but so are pedestrian fatalities. Last year on Madison's East Washington Avenue alone six people lost their lives trying to cross the street.
Art Markman, a cognitive scientist at the University of Texas in Austin claims that the isolation of the pandemic causes emotions that reflect two years of having to stop ourselves from doing things that we'd like to do.
"We're all a bit at the end of our rope on things," he added. "When you get angry in the car, it generates energy — and how do you dissipate that energy? Well, one way is to put your foot down a little bit more on the accelerator."
I'm not so sure that this increase in irresponsible behavior can be simply blamed on the coronavirus and all the fear that it has generated in people.
David Brooks in the Times probably has it right when he insists that "something darker and deeper" is afflicting our society.
"We can round up the usual suspects: social media, rotten politics," he wrote last month. "When President Donald Trump signaled it was OK to hate marginalized groups, a lot of people were bound to see that as permission."
But there's a moral problem at work here, he added. Americans are becoming more narcissistic, more aggressively tribal, more antisocial.
Too many Americans no longer care for the health and well-being of others, whether it's refusing to fight a deadly virus or not caring who might get hurt in a car accident.
To put it simply, it's sad.