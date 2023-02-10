Folks who read the daily obits like I do no doubt notice the many tributes of thanks family members make to the staff at Agrace Hospice Care for taking care of their departed loved ones during their last days.
The person who was most responsible for building, nurturing and expanding Agrace passed away herself last week. Susan Derse Phillips served for 17 years as the CEO of what was then HospiceCare Inc. Before she stepped down in 2012 the center had been renamed Agrace and had expanded to more than 500 employees providing hospice care to hundreds of outpatients and in its inpatient facility on Cheryl Parkway in Fitchburg.
Upon learning of Susan's death, my longtime friend Bill Lunney said it all in an email.
"I was an officer of the founding board of Hospice in 1980 and eventually had the honor of working with Susan Phillips to raise money to build our first hospice.
"With her passing, our community has lost one of its brightest lights. Among Susan's many accomplishments was her tireless effort at raising funds for our Dane County hospice programs as its executive director.
"Susan was the force behind building the first 'free standing' hospice in this community and eventually a second one thanks to many generous donations. In spite of the fund raising challenges at the time, which were many, she forged ahead with determination, energy and commitment.
"As a result of Susan's leadership, the people of southern Wisconsin have an incredible facility and program that helps guide and support patients and their families through the last days of their lives with dignity, care and sensitivity."
I remember well Susan's extraordinary fundraising prowess. She practically bounced with enthusiasm as she convinced many local foundations, including our Evjue Foundation, to make substantial gifts during hospice's first years. And then she persuaded Middleton philanthropists Don and Marilyn Anderson to donate $3 million for a substantial new building at the hospice site.
Her motto was “every day is a gift,” and her goal was to always exceed patient, family and community expectations.
But while Agrace is her shining achievement, Susan was a longtime Madison civic leader. She served several terms on the Madison School Board in the 1980s and was an early fundraiser for the Madison Community Foundation.
She helped the Wisconsin Education Association Council create a statewide Learning Foundation, was a board member of the UW Health Quality Council, the Madison Symphony Orchestra and Olbrich Gardens. In 2018, Rotary Club of Madison awarded her a senior service award for her multiple community contributions.
Susan was diagnosed with leukemia toward the end of her years at Agrace and received a bone marrow transplant that extended her life. Friends say she never slowed down until she passed away on Feb. 3 at the age of 75.
She is survived by her sister Laurie Derse (Doug Lloyd), her sister in law Marcia Derse, and her four children and their families: Jennifer (Ed Miller) (George, Lewis, Elliot), Josh (Cassie) (Charlie, Lucy, Will, Joe), Maggie (Jamie Reeve) (Olivia, Max, Lily), and Kate (Mike Hollandsworth) (Scarlett, Jake). Her husband David, a longtime Madison banker and one of the key proponents in the campaign to build Monona Terrace, passed away two years ago.
Family and friends will say goodbye to Susan during ceremonies at the Holy Wisdom Monastery in Middleton on March 11th from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
She led a remarkable life that added much to ours.