It isn't often that the kingpins in the Wisconsin business community differ with the Republican leadership in the state Legislature.
But Tim Sheehy, president of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce, did just that during his appearance on a recent "UpFront" Sunday morning talk show presented by Milwaukee's WISN-TV and WisPolitics.
"Wisconsin companies are fully embracing diversity, equity and inclusion efforts despite GOP lawmakers criticizing and defunding programs in the city of Milwaukee and within the UW System," Sheehy said.
In fact, he made it clear that it's difficult to understand why DEI efforts aimed at diversifying not only workplaces, but also UW student bodies, have become such a political flashpoint for the GOP.
"I think Republicans should let the UW System and the city (of Milwaukee) address those issues as they see fit," Sheehy said. "And I don't think it's an area where I think the Legislature needs to be putting its fingers either into the UW System, quite frankly, or the city or private employers."
The Association of Commerce president explained that his group's "Region of Choice" initiative involves 125 employers with 120,000 employees working to increase DEI efforts.
Its aim is to increase the number of Black and brown management talent by 25% within a five-year span and to increase overall Black and brown talent by 15%.
Within just three years, the employers have already increased management diversity by 26% and overall talent by 12%.
"I think it's a misunderstanding or a misuse of diversity, equity and inclusion that causes people to challenge it," Sheehy added. "For most employers, this is a strategy to make their workplace more hospitable and allow them to recruit a more diverse population to their workforce."
All of which, of course, ought to be celebrated — but it's not being celebrated by Wisconsin's GOP legislative leadership. In fact, they're on a seemingly drunken rage to portray everything about DEI as the ruination of the American way of life.
Taking a cue from the rightest wing of their national party — the DeSantises, the Jordans, the Taylor Greenes, and of course, the Trumps — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and his counterpart in the Senate, Devin LeMahieu, convinced their Republican colleagues to hold the UW System's budget and the city and counties of Milwaukee hostage to their demands to destroy the initiatives the business community has found so rewarding.
At a time the state is sitting on a $7 billion surplus, they cut the UW budget by $32 million — the amount of money Vos and LeMahieu guessed the system was spending on DEI programs. Then, if the city and county of Milwaukee were going to get their needed sales tax authority, they would be restricted from spending any of the money on diversity efforts — a brilliant legislative idea for a city and county judged to be the worst in diversity in the nation.
Gov. Tony Evers' veto power didn't allow him to restore the $32 million in the UW budget, but he did delete the anti-DEI language. Meanwhile, Milwaukee officials are considering suing the Legislature for unconstitutionally stripping them of local governance.
The Wisconsin GOP legislators are probably salivating over the right-wingers in the U.S. House succeeding in holding up the defense budget because the military is a big advocate of diversity and inclusion programs. Fits right in with the latest fad in America's culture wars.
The University of Virginia, Thomas Jefferson's school, is one of many U.S. colleges that have had to deal with politicians like Robin Vos over diversity, equity and inclusion.
The UVA student paper, the Cavalier Daily, pointed out that in many universities DEI programs have been pushed not by administrators, but by students concerned that there have been too many obstacles in the way of too many students.
In an editorial headlined "In Defense of DEI," the paper's editors wrote:
"We define diversity, equity and inclusion as three aspects crucial to combating oppression — increasing and embracing human differences, practicing just policies that put people on fair footing and fostering a sense of belonging and respect for all people.
"DEI efforts are a set of practices that companies, government agencies and universities use not only to protect and uplift members of their institutions, but also to actively deconstruct systemic barriers to success created by our long-standing history of oppression and discrimination.
"It says a lot about our country that DEI has become so politicized. This politicization has the potential to undo meaningful efforts to redress our fraught history and create positive change within our communities."
Wisconsin's legislative leaders have no interest in creating positive change. Fueling the flames of discord seems to work so much better.