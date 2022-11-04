Here's the real danger in reelecting Ron Johnson to represent Wisconsin in the U.S. Senate.
It's not so much his rogue behavior, or denying the validity of democratic elections, or defending the rioters who took over the U.S. Capitol, or insisting that the climate crisis is a hoax, or questioning whether COVID-19 vaccines are needed.
Rather, a vote for Ron Johnson is a vote for a Mitch McConnell-run U.S. Senate that just for starters would ensure at least two years of do-nothing gridlock, the blocking of any Joe Biden court appointees, investigations launched by the likes of Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul — undoubtedly aimed at the retiring Anthony Fauci — the end of any chance to get American kids out of poverty, and an attempted assault on Social Security and Medicare that would require the programs to be reauthorized every five years. There'll be games played with the debt ceiling and threats of closing down government. Political chaos will be back in vogue; little will be accomplished.
That's because today's senators aren't individuals once they get together in the U.S. Capitol. They become part of a monolithic body whose members seldom challenge the orders from the top. Johnson may excite some of his supporters in Wisconsin with campaign promises, but when he gets back to Washington he'll yield to the Rand Pauls and Tim Scotts of the world in making sure little gets done, especially with Joe Biden in the presidency.
There'll be nonstop investigations on everything from the FBI to the COVID response, putting the infamous and useless Benghazi hearings to shame.
We've endured a massive television advertising campaign that has been mainly focused on crime. Johnson has told us little about what he'll do when he gets back to Washington, only that his opponent, Mandela Barnes, is a radical liberal who would let violent criminals out of prison to prey on nice people like you.
The ads have been misleading and often just plain lies. But even if true, a U.S. senator has no role in releasing inmates from prison or fighting crime at home in the first place.
If Johnson is returned to office and his party takes over the Senate it will mean, as the Washington Post pointed out, that Biden can expect Republicans to block any of his spending requests for pandemic aid, climate change and anything else that comes up.
A return to GOP control of the Senate with McConnell in charge will return to the days of McConnell's majority leadership in the 116th Congress, from January 2019 to January 2021.
Approximately 1% of nearly 15,000 bills introduced were passed into law. Majority Leader McConnell held over 400 House-passed bills that he refused to bring to a vote in the Senate, including dozens of popular, bipartisan bills that would have expanded health care, protected pensions and invested in clean energy.
This legislation, it's been pointed out, was all sent to die in McConnell’s “legislative graveyard” and resulted in the 116th Congress being labeled as the most ineffective in American history.
And who had his back? None other than our own Ron Johnson, who wants to return to do it all again.